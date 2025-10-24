Community support key at Mitchell

As I am preparing to write this week’s column, I am reviewing our school calendar and thinking about our community support. I am so grateful for our traditions and community.

As I am preparing to write this week’s column, I am reviewing our school calendar and thinking about our community support. I am so grateful for our traditions and community.

We recently held our Alphabet Boot Camp parade. Kindergarteners proudly wore costumes showcasing each letter of the alphabet as their schoolmates, teachers, and families celebrated this milestone.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, our students continued with another tradition of the season, the Thriller dance, which they learn in Ms. Handley’s PE class each year. Students performed it at the conclusion of morning ceremony.

Today is Fire Safety Awareness Day at Mitchell. Our kindergarten teachers have been building literacy through a special unit focused on fire safety. The unit culminates with the Boulder City Fire Department creating opportunities for students to explore fire safety awareness at different stations, while students will tour with their classes. This is also a great opportunity for students in first and second grades to refresh their fire safety knowledge.

Mitchell Elementary is celebrating 10 years as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. This Friday, we are holding a Leadership Day event. Community members and schools have been invited. Our students will show them how they lead our morning ceremony. They will showcase their talents and give school tours to share evidence of our leadership and learning. The event ends in our library with students sharing information from their Leadership notebooks. Attendees will hear from and be able to ask questions to a panel of students, teachers, and parents about our leadership practices.

Spooktacular is scheduled for Oct. 30. This great community event is organized by both King Elementary and Mitchell Elementary. The focus is on fun community engagement for our students and their families. This event is a labor of love for so many families and community members. The Boulder City Police Department will be on hand to build positive relationships with our students and celebrate the season.

Thank you for supporting Boulder City schools. Our students get the opportunity to grow and achieve as learners and leaders within a community that consistently shows up for them.