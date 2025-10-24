62°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Community

Community support key at Mitchell

By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary
October 23, 2025 - 6:03 pm
 

As I am preparing to write this week’s column, I am reviewing our school calendar and thinking about our community support. I am so grateful for our traditions and community.

We recently held our Alphabet Boot Camp parade. Kindergarteners proudly wore costumes showcasing each letter of the alphabet as their schoolmates, teachers, and families celebrated this milestone.

On Wednesday, Oct. 22, our students continued with another tradition of the season, the Thriller dance, which they learn in Ms. Handley’s PE class each year. Students performed it at the conclusion of morning ceremony.

Today is Fire Safety Awareness Day at Mitchell. Our kindergarten teachers have been building literacy through a special unit focused on fire safety. The unit culminates with the Boulder City Fire Department creating opportunities for students to explore fire safety awareness at different stations, while students will tour with their classes. This is also a great opportunity for students in first and second grades to refresh their fire safety knowledge.

Mitchell Elementary is celebrating 10 years as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School. This Friday, we are holding a Leadership Day event. Community members and schools have been invited. Our students will show them how they lead our morning ceremony. They will showcase their talents and give school tours to share evidence of our leadership and learning. The event ends in our library with students sharing information from their Leadership notebooks. Attendees will hear from and be able to ask questions to a panel of students, teachers, and parents about our leadership practices.

Spooktacular is scheduled for Oct. 30. This great community event is organized by both King Elementary and Mitchell Elementary. The focus is on fun community engagement for our students and their families. This event is a labor of love for so many families and community members. The Boulder City Police Department will be on hand to build positive relationships with our students and celebrate the season.

Thank you for supporting Boulder City schools. Our students get the opportunity to grow and achieve as learners and leaders within a community that consistently shows up for them.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Aloha From Boulder City

This past Friday, Boulder City Company Store teamed with the Las Vegas-based Manea Events to bring an authentic luau to town. The event featured music, food and entertainment from the islands. The highlight was the fire-dance performance to end the evening.

bcr default image
Holidays or holidazed: The season has begun
By Boulder City Hospital

Let’s go from Halloween and pumpkin-spiced everything to a four-week stint of non-stop holidaymaking with a late Thanksgiving this year on Nov. 27, Hanukkah from the evening of Dec. 14-22 and Christmas on Dec. 25, and then we’ll ring in 2026! Whoa! Let’s catch a breath!

Retrosonic will be performing during the upcoming block party, set for Oct. 25.
Popular block party moving location
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s no secret that Boulder City residents enjoy their community events, especially in fall. One more to mark on the calendar is the annual street dance/block party that in recent years has been hosted by The Dillinger owner Grant Turner. It’s set for Saturday, Oct. 25 beginning at 2 p.m. and ending around 11:30 p.m.

bcr default image
King Elementary launches into learning at STARBASE
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Fifth-graders from Martha P. King Elementary School recently took part in an unforgettable learning experience at STARBASE Henderson, a hands-on STEM program hosted at a Department of Defense lab.

The BCR's first-ever Christmas magazine will come out Nov. 27.
BCR offers first-ever holiday magazine
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

With fall comes cooler temperatures and a crispness in the air as the holidays quickly approach.

bcr default image
Rating reflects teachers’ commitment and determination of students
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

There’s no better way to begin this school year than by celebrating a truly incredible accomplishment of Garrett Junior High School officially earning a 5-Star school rating. This distinction represents the highest level of achievement under Nevada’s School Performance Framework and recognizes not only strong academic performance, but also growth, teamwork, and a positive school culture.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
Everything from A to Z available at Country Store
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Whether you call it a garage sale, yard sale or tag sale, Grace Community Church’s Country Store is one of the largest of its kind in the area.

bcr default image
Homecoming: Small town tradition
By Amy Wagner Principal, Boulder City High School

There’s something special about Homecoming in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Student achievement main focus at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

Mitchell Elementary has enjoyed a great beginning to our school year as our staff continues to serve our students and families as their children learn and grow their leadership skills.

bcr default image
What is a PSA test and why you need one
Community Heartbeat By Boulder City Hospital

PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) is a protein produced by the prostate gland, which is found in small amounts in the blood. The PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) test is a blood test used to screen for prostate health and to help detect prostate cancer.