Community Briefs, Sept. 5

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Raider is an 18 month old Long Haired Gray Tabby in need of a family to care for him. Raider is neutered and will go to his new home fully vaccinated. For more information, please call the Boulder City Animal Shelter 702-293-9283.

Loaves & Lobsters set for Saturday

Boulder City United Methodist Church will present its fourth annual Loaves & Lobsters dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. The evening, a fundraiser for the church, will feature a live Maine lobster dinner, silent auction and door prizes.

A limited number of tickets at $40 each are available. They can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

Jump Start Kitchen to hold evening class

Jump Start Kitchen, which teaches people how to use slow cookers, will hold its monthly evening class at 6 tonight, Sept. 5, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. The class will teach participants how to make Olive Garden’s Tuscan soup.

Sessions will continue through May on the first Tuesday and Thursday of each month.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are necessary. Those attending will leave with ingredients to re-create the recipe at home. Additionally, basic 6-quart slow cookers are given to those who need them.

For reservations or more information, call Karen at 702-277-1647.

Park rangers to teach about impact of light pollution

National Park rangers and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society are holding a program, Chasing the Stars, at the Boulder Beach Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 7, to learn about the night sky and discuss the impacts of light pollution in national parks. They will also share tips on how to protect and view the night sky locally. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. with telescope viewing of distant constellations and planets going from 8-10 p.m. For more information, call 702-293-8990.

Community blood drive scheduled

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the gym at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit http://www.bloodhero.com and enter the code “bouldercity” or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Library to show film, hold club meetings

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Sept. 5, in the community room. For those from birth to 5.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 5, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; sign up in the youth department.

■ Family bedtime story time, 7 p.m. today, Sept. 5, in the community room. Those attending are encouraged to wear their pajamas.

■ Drop-in storytime, 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the community room.

■ Game making coding club, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8. Registration required.

■ After hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in the community room. “Rocketman” will be shown. The film is rated R and recommended for those 18 and older.

■ Painting craft, 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the community room. There is a $5 craft fee. Register at the information desk.

■ Children’s Cabinet, 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the board room. For children 3-5 and their caregivers. Registration required.

■ Game day, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the community room.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in the board room. For those 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the board room. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler storytime, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the boardroom. For those 2-3 and their caregivers.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the community room. For those 5-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Democrats to host Segerblom, hold picnic

The Boulder City Democratic Club will welcome County Commissioner and Boulder City native Tick Segerblom as the guest speaker at its monthly meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Also, the club will hold its fall picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Frank Crowe Park, 537 Cherry St. at Nevada Way. The club will provide hot dogs, hamburgers and condiments, with the rest potluck from those attending.

All are welcome to both events. For further information, contact the club at bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Anew Women’s Network begins sixth year

Anew Women’s Network will begin its sixth year of meetings at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The support group for widows meets the second Saturday of each month and focuses on sharing information, providing mental, emotional and spiritual encouragement, and creating friendships.

A light lunch will be served.

For more information, contact Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Rainbow Girls will hold yard sale

The Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow Girls is planning a community yard sale behind the Masonic lodge, 901 Arizona St., for Saturday, Sept. 14. Booth spaces are $20 and donations of household items also are welcome.

For more information, contact Shannon Chavez at 702-969-9220.

Dog park seeks volunteers for work day

See Spot Run is looking for volunteers to help spruce up the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. A work day is scheduled from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14.

Those attending should bring gloves, hats and sunscreen; water will be provided.

Retired Public Employees to hear fire chief

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Kevin Nicholson, Boulder City Fire chief.

For more information, call Bernard Paolini at 702-294-0636 or email bernardpaolini@cox.net.

Third Thursday returns to dam museum

Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum’s Third Thursday lecture series returns with a presentation by Andrew J. Dunar. It will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 in the Segerblom Theatre inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

His talk is entitled “Early Boulder City: The People and Decisions that Created a City in the Desert.”

Dunar is a historian and author. He is a professor emeritus at the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he taught American history and American foreign relations for 30 years.

He co-wrote “Building Hoover Dam: An Oral History of the Great Depression” with Dennis McBride, director of the Nevada State Museum, and is currently working on books about the history of Boulder City and one on Lyndon Johnson and the American space program.

In addition to speaking, he will be conducting interviews for his book about Boulder City. Those interested in participating should call the museum at 702-294-1988 or email tianemariebcmha@gmail.com.

Boulder Dam Credit Union is sponsoring the series, “Undertold Stories of Southern Nevada.”