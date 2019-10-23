Community Briefs, Oct. 24

The Boulder City Library Board of Trustees is holding a party at 6 p.m. Sept. 18 to celebrate paying off the $4.4 million bond taken out 20 years ago to pay for the current building. Everyone is invited.

Community club to learn about St. Jude’s

The Boulder City Community Club will hold its monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. today, Oct. 24, at the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. A potluck lunch is planned.

Guest speakers will be Christina Vela, executive director, and Brittany McCoy, development director, for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

Those who would like to attend are asked to contact Bev Parry, vice president, at 702-293-7623 for reservations.

Wine tasting event to benefit Honor Flight

Events to Remember will present Spirits of Hope, a charity wine tasting event to benefit Honor Flight Southern Nevada, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The evening will include wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction.

Tickets are $25 each.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit spiritsofhope1.eventbrite.com.

Craft sessions, Halloween events on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, Oct. 24, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 24, in the community room.

■ Wine glass painting, 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the community room. For those 16 and older. Registration and a $5 deposit required.

■ Kids craft and play, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the boardroom. For those 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in coding, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, in the boardroom. For those 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the boardroom. For those 24 months and younger and their caregivers. Come in costume to trick or treat.

■ Little Books & Little Cooks, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the community room. For those 3-5. Class size is limited; register in the youth department.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags to help the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler Halloween story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the boardroom. For those 2-3 and their caregivers. Come in costume to trick or treat.

■ Homework help, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the community room. For those 5-18.

Note: The library will be closed Friday, Oct. 25, in observance of Nevada Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Tickets on sale for holiday trains

The Friends of Nevada Southern Railway is selling tickets for its annual holiday trains.

Santa trains will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7-22. There will be six runs each day. Tickets are $10 each.

An early-bird half-price sale is available through 11 p.m. Oct. 31 and is limited to eight tickets per person.

Pajama trains will depart the depot at 6 and 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 21 and on Dec. 22 and 23.

Tickets are $45 per seat at tables for four in the first-class dining car; $35 per seat at tables for six in the table coach class, which is ADA accessible; and $30 per seat in two-person seats in the coach class.

Each ticket includes a visit with Santa Claus, storytelling and hot chocolate and cookies from Chilly Jilly’z. Passengers are encouraged to wear their pajamas on these trips.

To buy tickets for the Santa train visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz. To buy tickets for the pajama train visit http://bit.ly/2MDzNqL.

A help line for the pajama train is available at 702-930-4761. For more information visit nevadasouthern.com.

Weather causes pumpkin patch cancellation

Inclement weather has caused Boulder City United Methodist and St. Christopher’s Episcopal churches to cancel their pumpkin patch. An early freeze in New Mexico where the pumpkins are grown was the cause.

A church representative said they hope to bring back the patch next year.

City, park site of Pumpkinman Triathlon

Around 900 triathletes are expected to race though Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the BBSC Pumpkinman Triathlon.

The swim portion of the race takes place at Boulder Beach. Then, athletes will bike along Lakeshore Road and the River Mountains Loop Trail into Boulder City. Visitors to the park may experience delays.

For more information, visit bbsctri.com/pumpkinmantri.

Lawson’s paintings on exhibit in gallery

Georgia Lawson is the featured artist for October at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Her exhibit, “Feathers & Fur,” includes a selection of oil and watercolor paintings of “bright-eyed animals with real character.”

Lawson is a longtime member of the guild and has taught painting classes for many years.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit bouldercityartguild.com.

Pooches sought for ‘Parade’

The spotlight will shine on Boulder City’s canine residents when the Pooch Parade returns for its second incarnation Saturday, Nov. 16.

Scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St., the event will feature contests including best holiday outfit, pet-owner duo, most obedient and funniest. There is a $5 entry fee per category.

There will be dog sport demonstrations, entertainment, a raffle and vendors featuring items for pets.

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event, which will benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City and See Spot Run dog park.

For more information, call 702-293-2034 or visit bcpoochparade.com.

Scholarships offered to local women

The Boulder City branch of the American Association of University Women is accepting applications for college scholarships for the 2020 spring semester.

Scholarships are offered to women who live in Boulder City or Henderson and who have completed at least 15 credits.

In 2019, the branch awarded 13 scholarships totaling $10,500 to 10 students who attend Nevada State College or the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Applications, which are due Nov. 2, are available on the branch’s website, bouldercity-nv.aauw.net/scholarships/.

Money for the scholarships is raised through the branch’s annual home tour and wine and chocolate events.