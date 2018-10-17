Community Briefs, Oct. 18

Boulder City Animal Shelter Molly came to the shelter when her owner could no longer care for her. Molly is a 7-year-old black Labrador mix who is spayed, vaccinated and completely housetrained. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

See Spot Run plans bake sale

See Spot Run will hold a fundraising bake sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, in from of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. A variety of treats for dogs and people will be available, with proceeds benefiting the dog park.

Festival to benefit elementary schools

The eighth annual Fall Festival to benefit King and Mitchell Elementary schools will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at Mitchell, 900 Avenue B.

There will be more than 20 game booths, pizza, popcorn and beverages. Tickets are 25 cents each. Games will cost one ticket, and a pizza-beverage combination will cost four tickets.

Bluegrass, folk concert Sunday

A free bluegrass and folk music concert will be presented from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, in the amphitheater at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The concert will feature Hard Road with King Ibu and Boulder City resident George Rhee, who is presenting the concert.

“They are world-class musicians,” Rhee said of his friends, who will be in Nevada to play at the Logandale Bluegrass Festival.

Hard Road features Steve Smith on vocals, mandolin, mandola and guitar; Chris Sanders on vocals and guitar; and Anne Luna on vocals and bass. They draw upon their childhoods in Virginia, Minnesota and New Mexico for their blend of roots and bluegrass music.

Ibu, who hails from Podor, Senegal, plays music with roots in the centuries-old tradition of West African griots. His music is a mix of storytelling and music.

Pumpkinman Triathlon to be held

The 15th annual Pumpkinman Triathlon will be held Saturday, Oct. 20.

The race travels from Boulder Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area to the finish line on Colorado Street. It begins at 7 a.m.

Additionally, there will be Pumpkinman 10K and 5K runs starting at 8 a.m. in Boulder City.

Organizers expect about 1,100 athletes to participate.

There will be a variety of event-related festivities in Bicentennial Park.

Registration is available at www.bbsctri.com/pumpkinmantri.

Guild plans drawing class

The Boulder City Art Guild will offer a drawing class, “Delicious Drawing,” on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Attendees are asked to bring a lunch, which they will draw first and eat after they complete their drawings. Extra items may be arranged with their lunch to enhance the subject.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required by today, Oct. 18. To sign up or for more details, call 702-293-2138 or email bcartguild@gmail.com.

Brews, Choo-Choos makes debut

The Rotary Club of Boulder City will hold its first Brews and Choo-Choos from 4:30-8 p.m. Friday. The evening event will feature an hourlong ride on the Nevada Southern Railway and beer tasting featuring libations from Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

The ride will be timed to see the sunset over the Las Vegas Valley and take photographs. It will go to the new bridge over Interstate 11.

There also will be entertainment at the train depot, 600 Yucca St., and opportunity drawings for prizes such as staycations, helicopter ride, a raft trip through Black Canyon and a zip line adventure.

Tickets are $50 for first class and $25 for coach and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.

Those attending must be 21 or older.

Pumpkin patch benefits church

Boulder City United Methodist Church is presenting its third annual pumpkin patch at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St., at the corner of Utah Street.

The patch will be open from noon until 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 31

In addition to pumpkins, there will be story times and photo opportunities.

Republican women set luncheon

The Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting today, Oct. 18, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Guest speakers will be Judge Victor Miller and Rob Martin, candidates for the Boulder City justice of the peace position; Ryan Cherry, a consultant with SB Strategies, who will speak in favor of the energy choice initiative; and Tracy Skenadore, spokesperson for the Coalition to Defeat Question 3.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and lunch will begin at 11:45. For more information, call 702-393-1228.

Library to present virtual trip to Germany, slow cooking class

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Building club, 10 a.m. today, Oct. 18, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Virtual vacation: Germany, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, in the community room. Explore Germany on Google Earth XR. For those 13 and older.

■ Building club, 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Youth art club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22, in the boardroom.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the boardroom. For those 13 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Adulting 101: Slow Cookin’!, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, in the community room. Learn how to use a slow cooker. Class size is limited. Advance registration is required by visiting the information desk or calling the library. For those 16 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the boardroom. For children 2-3 years old and their caregivers.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the community room.

■ Adulting 101: Simple Sewing, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the boardroom. Learn how to sew by making little stuffed zombies. Class size is limited. Advance registration is required by visiting the information desk or calling the library. For those 16 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to discuss desert, lead hike

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger chat, “The Mojave Desert: A Magical Land,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the flora and fauna that make their home in the desert.

■ Ranger hike, Saturday, Oct. 27. Join rangers for a Halloween-inspired evening hike along the Owl Canyon Trail. The moderate hike offers views of the lake through a dramatic winding canyon. Reservations are required.

■ Volunteer Cleanup, Make a Difference Day, Saturday, Oct. 27. Volunteers are needed to help park rangers clean up the Cottonwood Cover area. Registration is limited to 50 people. For more information and to register for the event, call 702-293-8711 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Pooch Parade to debut Nov. 3

Boulder City will be hold its inaugural Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 3, in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

During the event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., area residents can enter their dog in any of the eight competitions, including best holiday outfit, most patriotic, best trick, most obedient, funniest and best theme.

The event also will include dog sport demonstrations, vendors specializing in pet accessories, entertainment and a raffle.

Additional information is available at www.BCPoochParade.com or by calling the chamber office at 702-293-2034, Linda at 702-558-3865 or emailing kassie@bouldercitychamber.com.

Artist’s work reflects her love of West

The Boulder City Art Guild & Gallery will feature works by painter Sita Loop during October.

Loop, who was raised in Richmond, Virginia, became fascinated by Native American culture and the West during visits with her grandparents. She said she is inspired by the visual language of Native Americans.

Loop works in oils, acrylics and watercolors. Her subjects include flora, fauna and still life, often blending with Native American petroglyphs.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

AAUW offers scholarships to local women

The American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch, is offering two $1,500 college scholarships for the spring 2019 semester. The scholarships are available to women who have completed at least 15 college credits and live in either Boulder City or Henderson.

Applications are due Nov. 3 and are available at bouldercity-nv.aauw.net/scholarships/.