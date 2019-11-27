Community Briefs, Nov. 28

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Cody is a 6-year-old Jack Russell mix in need of a quiet home. Cody is neutered and vaccinated. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Lake to host annual Turkey Trot

About 900 athletes are expected to race through Lake Mead National Recreation Area today, Nov. 28, for the annual Turkey Trot. The course map is available at https://www.bbscrun.com/lasvegasturkeytrot.

Winter reading program to begin

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Family storyteller, 10 a.m. Monday in the community room. For those from 3-5 and their caregivers. Learn how to promote family literacy and school readiness.

■ Game day, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the community room.

■ Movie and winter reading program kickoff, 5:30 p.m. Monday in the community room. “The Lion King” will be shown.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. For those 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. Work on homework or STEAM activity kits. For those from 5-18.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those 18 and older.

■ Fairy lights, 5 p.m. Dec. 5 in the boardroom. Sign up at the registration desk.

Note: The library will be closed today and Friday to observe Thanksgiving.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Works by art guild’s ‘Friends’ to be featured in gallery

Boulder City Art Guild is presenting “The Gift of Friendship” throughout December in its gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. In lieu of its holiday themed exhibit, the guild offered friends of its members an opportunity to exhibit their works.

The exhibit will include two- and three-dimensional pieces.

An artist gathering and exhibit reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the gallery. Refreshments will be served; all are welcome.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

Soil water topic for gardeners

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Douglas Merkler will discuss “Understanding Soil Water;” his talk will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1596264420603762.

Lava cake recipe on tap for Jump Start Kitchen

Jump Start Kitchen, which teaches people how to use slow cookers, will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. The sessions will feature instructions and recipes for marinated mushrooms and lava cake.

There also will be a cookie exchange for those who are interested.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are necessary. Those attending will leave with ingredients to re-create the lesson’s recipe at home. Additionally, basic 6-quart slow cookers are given to those who need them.

Reservations can be made by emailing bobbi2015@centurylink.net.

Tickets for annual home tour on sale

Tickets are on sale now for the American Association of University Women’s 44th annual home tour.

This year’s tour, set for Saturday, Dec. 14, will include four Boulder City homes, the historic Los Angeles Department of Water and Power lodge and a Christmas blessing of the animals at the Boulder City Animal Shelter.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.; Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way; or from an AAUW Boulder City member. They also will be sold the day of the tour in the lobby of the hotel.

Homes on the tour will be open from 1-4 p.m., and ticket purchasers will be provided with a map of their locations. To visit the lodge, ticket holders must sign up at the Boulder Dam Hotel for an assigned time to ride the shuttle, which will leave from the hotel. Seats on the shuttle are limited; signing up for a time when purchasing a ticket is recommended.

Proceeds from the tour are used to provide scholarships.