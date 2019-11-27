45°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Boulder City NV
Community

Community Briefs, Nov. 28

By Boulder City Review
November 27, 2019 - 2:45 pm
 

Lake to host annual Turkey Trot

About 900 athletes are expected to race through Lake Mead National Recreation Area today, Nov. 28, for the annual Turkey Trot. The course map is available at https://www.bbscrun.com/lasvegasturkeytrot.

Winter reading program to begin

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Family storyteller, 10 a.m. Monday in the community room. For those from 3-5 and their caregivers. Learn how to promote family literacy and school readiness.

■ Game day, 3:30 p.m. Monday in the community room.

■ Movie and winter reading program kickoff, 5:30 p.m. Monday in the community room. “The Lion King” will be shown.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. For those 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. Work on homework or STEAM activity kits. For those from 5-18.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those 18 and older.

■ Fairy lights, 5 p.m. Dec. 5 in the boardroom. Sign up at the registration desk.

Note: The library will be closed today and Friday to observe Thanksgiving.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Works by art guild’s ‘Friends’ to be featured in gallery

Boulder City Art Guild is presenting “The Gift of Friendship” throughout December in its gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. In lieu of its holiday themed exhibit, the guild offered friends of its members an opportunity to exhibit their works.

The exhibit will include two- and three-dimensional pieces.

An artist gathering and exhibit reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the gallery. Refreshments will be served; all are welcome.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

Soil water topic for gardeners

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Douglas Merkler will discuss “Understanding Soil Water;” his talk will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1596264420603762.

Lava cake recipe on tap for Jump Start Kitchen

Jump Start Kitchen, which teaches people how to use slow cookers, will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, and 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St. The sessions will feature instructions and recipes for marinated mushrooms and lava cake.

There also will be a cookie exchange for those who are interested.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are necessary. Those attending will leave with ingredients to re-create the lesson’s recipe at home. Additionally, basic 6-quart slow cookers are given to those who need them.

Reservations can be made by emailing bobbi2015@centurylink.net.

Tickets for annual home tour on sale

Tickets are on sale now for the American Association of University Women’s 44th annual home tour.

This year’s tour, set for Saturday, Dec. 14, will include four Boulder City homes, the historic Los Angeles Department of Water and Power lodge and a Christmas blessing of the animals at the Boulder City Animal Shelter.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.; Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way; or from an AAUW Boulder City member. They also will be sold the day of the tour in the lobby of the hotel.

Homes on the tour will be open from 1-4 p.m., and ticket purchasers will be provided with a map of their locations. To visit the lodge, ticket holders must sign up at the Boulder Dam Hotel for an assigned time to ride the shuttle, which will leave from the hotel. Seats on the shuttle are limited; signing up for a time when purchasing a ticket is recommended.

Proceeds from the tour are used to provide scholarships.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Patti Diamond) Use your turkey carcass/frame to create a rich and healthy stock or broth. The ...
Take stock of all of turkey’s goodness
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

If you have a turkey carcass in your refrigerator today (and who doesn’t?), you’re going to want to get all the goodness you can from it. Right? So, let’s make a rich stock. But can we say frame instead of carcass? Because I don’t think the word carcass is remotely appetizing.

Senior Center, Nov. 28
By Boulder City Review

Hours of operation: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday at 813 Arizona St., 702-293-3320. Visit the center’s website at www.seniorcenterbouldercity.org.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Zach Inman works at 700 Eighth St. for the first work ...
Handyman goes green: Inman creates nonprofit to help locals with yard work
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

After 28 years of serving the community, Zach Inman of the handyman business Zach of All Trades is scaling back and starting a nonprofit organization to help the community and to keep Boulder City clean and green.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Susan Johnson, left, president of the Boulder City ...
Hospital shop stocks healthy dose of gifts
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

There is a small room at Boulder City Hospital where you can find what you need for just about any situation. And you won’t need a prescription to get it.

(Patti Diamond) Using the Hasselback technique to cut your butternut squash before glazing it w ...
Hasselback technique makes humble squash a star
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Do you want to give the inexpensive, unassuming butternut squash a sophisticated, glamorous makeover? Do this: Hasselback is a popular technique of preparing a potato or other similar vegetable by cutting a bit more than halfway through so that it looks like a fan. Then butter, herbs, spices, breadcrumbs and/or nuts are added between the slices and baked.

Rebecca Balistere
Behind the Chalkboard: Rebecca Balistere
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the educators in the community, why they do what they do and their lives outside of the classroom.

Tags with information about the needs of local children and seniors adorn the Angel Tree set up ...
Gift-giving angels sought for annual program
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Emergency Aid of Boulder City is once again calling on the assistance of area angels to make the holiday season a bit brighter for the city’s needy children and senior citizens.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review French mastiffs Mick Baudoux, left, and Gigi Baudoux ...
Seen on Scene: At the Pooch Parade
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

Names in the News, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

Stuart earns master’s degree

Community Briefs, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

Craft sessions set at library