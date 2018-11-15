Community Briefs, Nov. 15

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Cruze is a 9-month-old poodle mix in need of a home. Cruz loves people, but does not enjoy the company of cats. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Beta Sigma Phi to hold sale

The Laureate Chapter, Beta Sigma Phi, will hold its annual bake sale Friday, Nov. 16, in front of Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. The sorority will have a variety of baked goods for Thanksgiving celebrations.

The sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Operation Christmas Child seeks donations for gifts

Operation Christmas Child, a division of Samaritan’s Purse, is accepting donations through Monday, Nov. 19, for its annual holiday gift box program. The filled shoeboxes are sent to children around the world.

Donations can be dropped off at Boulder City Assembly of God, 1100 Adams Blvd. from 4-6 p.m. today and Friday, Nov. 15 and 16; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17; 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18; and 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 19.

The church also has lists of age and gender-appropriate items needed.

Last year, more than 16,000 boxes were collected in the Las Vegas Valley.

Library to host classes

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■Building club, 10 a.m. today, Nov. 15, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, Nov. 15, in the board room. For those 6 and older.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. today, Nov. 15, in the board room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Virtual vacation: England, 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in the community room. Explore England on Google Earth XR.

■ Kids craft and play 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Youth cursive writing workshop, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, in the community room. For those in grades 3-5. Class size is limited; advance registration required in the youth department.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old and their caregivers.

Note: The library will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Program to teach kids about Lake Mead and nature

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■Ranger chat, “Outdoor Fun: A Child’s Nature Perspective,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Discover ways children can learn about the recreation area and get in touch with nature.

■Turkey Trot, Thursday, Nov. 22. About 1,400 athletes are expected to race through the recreation area. To view the course map or for more information, visit https://www.bbscrun.com/lasvegasturkeytrot.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Republicans to hear Harris

The Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting today, Nov. 15, in the banquet room at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The guest speaker will be radio personality Heidi Harris.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45.

For more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.