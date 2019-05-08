Community Briefs, May 9

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Enough snow has fallen on the Colorado Rockies this winter to stave off a federal shortage on the drought-stricken Colorado River. The shortage would be triggered if water in Lake Mead fell about 15 feet below its current level.

Candidates invited to meeting

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight , May 9, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Some of the candidates for June’s municipal election have been invited to address those attending the meeting.

All are welcome.

Additionally, the club will hold a spring picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Frank Crowe Park, 537 Cherry St.

For more information, email bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com or call 702-530-6604.

See Spot Run plans work day

Volunteers are needed to help clean up the dog park operated by See Spot Run at Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. A variety of light projects will be done between 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 11.

Support group to hear columnist

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Tina Ransom, who writes a public safety column for the Boulder City Review, will be the guest speaker. Additionally, the group will celebrate Mother’s Day.

For further details, call Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Mayor candidates to speak

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly membership meeting at 11 a.m. today, May 9, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speakers will be Kiernan McManus and Rod Woodbury, candidates for Boulder City mayor.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Republican party chair to speak

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, May 16, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The guest speaker will be Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will start at 11:45.

Reservations for the luncheon, at $23 each, must be made by noon today, May 9. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Library plans Mother’s Day crafts

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

n Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, May 9, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

n Teen volunteer meeting, 3 p.m. today, May 9, in the community room. For those age 12 and older.

n Youth Mother’s Day craft hour, 10 a.m. Friday, May 10, in the community room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

n Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

n Virtual reality lab, 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, in the boardroom.

n Homebuyers class with Gold Star Financial, 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, in the boardroom. Learn what you need to become a homeowner.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Norwegians set May 17 event

Syttende Mai, which commemorates Norway’s Constitution Day, will be celebrated Friday, May 17, at Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

The festivities, sponsored by the Sons of Norway, will begin shortly before 5 p.m. when a free-will grill serving varma polser, beans and coleslaw from Fox Smokehouse Barbecue, heart-shaped waffles and ice cream will open.

There will be a bounce house, lawn games, signs vendor and raffle.

A parade will begin at 7 p.m. traveling along Colorado Street, California Avenue and Arizona Street. Expected to participate are the Boulder City High School marching band, classic cars and a replica Viking ship.

Some attendees and parade participants will wear traditional and colorful Norwegian bunads.

Norwegian delicacies will be available on the Taste of Norway table and Norwegian beer will be sold.

Rangers promote safe boating

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

n Magento Imagine 2019 Big Dam Run, Sunday. The 5K race will travel along with Historic Railroad and River Mountain Loop trails. For more information, visit https://www.bigdamrun.com/magento-imagine-2019-big-dam-run.html.

n Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day,Friday, May 17. To kick off National Safe Boating Week, which will be observed May 18-24, rangers and the National Safe Boating Council encourage people to wear a life jacket to work, take a picture and share it on social media with the hashtags #lifejacket2work and #lakemead or #lakemohave.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Gallery to feature Gravett works

“Fire &Fiber” is the title of the exhibit of works by Anne Gravett that will be featured in May in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Gravett’s ceramic works and fiber art will be on display, including colorful berry bowls, whimsical cat mugs, garden art, rugs, blankets, scarves and shawls.

She finds inspiration for her works during her travels in the Southwestern deserts and along California’s beaches. A cancer survivor, Gravett credits her art for supporting her through her battle.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.