Community Briefs, May 3

Boulder City Animal Shelter Ginger came to the shelter as an orphan when her human died. She is 10 years old, spayed and extremely clean. Ginger loves the company of humans, but is scared of dogs. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

National Day of Prayer service set

The Boulder City Christian Ministerial Association will hold its annual observance of the National Day of Prayer at 7 tonight, May 3, at Bethany Baptist Church, 210 Wyoming St. All interested people are welcome to attend.

Gay men topic for PFLAG speakers

Boulder City PFLAG will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St. The theme for the evening is gay men, and the meeting will feature speakers.

Everyone is welcome to attend and help support the LGTBQ community.

Documentary about women’s issues to be shown at AAUW meeting

The Boulder City Branch of the American Association of University Women will hold its May meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, May 7, in the museum meeting room at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

A documentary about women’s issues will be shown. Additionally, members will discuss plans for future programs, fundraisers and events for the remainder of the year and into 2019.

The group will be on hiatus during the summer and resume meetings in the fall.

Library invites residents to chat with staff members

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Snack and Chat, 10 a.m. today, May 3, in the community room. Come in for snacks and chat with a staff member.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, in the community room.

■ Book to planter craft, 1 p.m. Saturday, May 12, in the boardroom. Advance registration and a $5 deposit are required.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Retired employees to learn about career center

Members of the Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will gather for their monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 10, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. The guest speaker will be a representative from the One Stop Career Center at the Boulder City Library.

After the meeting, members will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Guild to showcase art on silk

Featured in the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery throughout May is Diane Ricks’ work, “Offerings in Silk.”

Ricks paints in acrylics and watercolors on silk, as well as on paper and canvas, with some remaining as works of art and others being transformed into gowns. She will be showing her silk paintings with a unique blend of applique and stitching.

Ricks, who moved to Boulder City from California about a year ago, was a fashion designer and costume maker. After learning about painting and dyeing her own fabric, she began teaching her techniques across the nation. Her wearable art garments have been in shows and galleries throughout the United States and abroad.

A reception in Ricks’ honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 12. Light refreshments will be served, and all are welcome to attend.

Her work will be on display throughout the month. The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com

Anew support group to meet May 12

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

This will be the group’s final meeting until Sept. 8, when it will begin its fifth year.

For additional information, contact Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Community blood drive scheduled

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, in the gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive Hero Reward points from United Blood Services, which can been redeemed for gifts. Additionally, each donation includes a free cholesterol test.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com and enter the code bouldercity or contact Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Lobster dinner to raise funds for Methodist church

Boulder City United Methodist Church will hold its third annual Loaves & Lobster fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. May 12.

A dinner featuring lobsters flown in live from Maine will be the evening’s highlight. There also will be a silent auction.

All proceeds are used to support the ministries of the church in Boulder City, as well as around the world. Among the organizations the church supports are Emergency Aid of Boulder City, Lend A Hand of Boulder City and Family Promise. It also supports PFLAG and participates in Nevadans for the Common Good.

Tickets, at $50 each, can be purchased outside the Boulder Dam Credit Union on Friday or by calling Pat at 702-308- 8409.

Additional information can be found at www.bouldercityumc.org.

Republicans to host attorney general candidates

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, May 17, at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

The guest speakers will be Wes Duncan, Brent Jones and Craig Mueller, candidates for attorney general.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the meeting will start at 11:45 a.m.

Cost is $21 per person. Reservations are required and must be made by noon May 10. For reservations, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Son of Norway to celebration Constitution Day

The Vegas Viking and Desert Troll Sons of Norway lodges will celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day on May 17 in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

The free festivities will begin at 5 p.m., with dinner being served starting at 5:30 p.m. On the menu will be a Norwegian-style smoked sausage wrapped in lefse, a potato bread. Additionally, there will be baked beans and coleslaw, with dessert consisting of homemade Scandinavian heart-shaped waffles and krumkakes along with lingonberry juice. Ice cream also will be available.

New this year will be the Norwegian and American beers available for purchase.

A Taste of Norway table will provide the opportunity to sample Norwegian fishes, cheeses, crisp bread and fresh rosettes.

Donations for the food will be accepted.

There will be a full-size Viking ship along with Scandinavian music played by DJ Marcela Fastow.

The guest of honor will be Barbara Cegavske, Nevada’s secretary of state.

Other activities will include a bounce house, a Viking battle, lawn games and a raffle. A 7 p.m. there will be a Norwegian-style flag parade complete with classic cars and costumed marchers.