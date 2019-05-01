Community Briefs, May 2

Boulder City's Got Talent will hold auditions for this year's show from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Auditions set for BC’s Got Talent

Performers are being sought to compete in the 10th annual BC’s Got Talent show presented by the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation. They will vie in three age divisions: 10 and younger, 11-18 and 19 and older.

Auditions will be held in hourlong blocks from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at 2 Wheels, 567 Nevada Way. There are some spots open in the 2 p.m. hour, according to Justin Keogh, who is coordinating auditions.

Those who would like to audition should call or text Keogh at 702-480-3615.

BC’s Got Talent will be presented at 7 p.m. May 25 in the amphitheater at Boulder City Library.

Rangers join ‘Get Outdoors’ day

Rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area will be in Wilbur Square Park, 1100 Colorado St., on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, to mark Get Outdoors Nevada Day. The celebration is part of the Spring Jamboree festivities.

Participants will be able to learn about ways to stay safe while adventuring on public lands. There will be exhibits and family-friendly activities.

For more information, visit http://www.getoutdoorsnevadaday.org.

AAUW to host center director, seeks scholarship applicants

Victoria Mason, director of the Senior Center of Boulder City, will speak at the Monday, May 6, meeting of the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the museum meeting room at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Additionally, the branch is offering three $1,500 college scholarships for the 2019 fall semester. The scholarships are available to women who have completed at least 15 college credits and live in Boulder City or Henderson.

Applications are available on the AAUW Boulder City website, https://bouldercity-nv.aauw.net/scholarships/.

The application deadline is Friday, May 3.

Gallery to feature Gravett’s art

“Fire & Fiber,” an exhibit of works by Anne Gravett, will be featured in May in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

Gravett’s ceramic works and fiber art will be on display, including colorful berry bowls, whimsical cat mugs, garden art, rugs, blankets, scarves and shawls.

She finds inspiration for her works during her travels through both Southwest deserts and California beaches. Gravett credits her art for supporting her through a battle with cancer.

A reception for Gravett will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday inside the gallery. Light refreshments will be served.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Elks to host bingo session

Bingo will be offered Monday at Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with hamburgers available for purchase. Bingo cards go on sale at 5:30, with games beginning at 6.

Golf tournament scheduled

Pride in Purity will present its inaugural Regina Rita Howard Memorial charity golf tournament on Saturday at Desert Will Golf Club at MacDonald Ranch, 2020 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.

The four-person scramble will include two hole-in-one challenges, a team grand prize, closest-to-the-pin contest and longest-drive prize.

Cost is $125 per person, which includes an awards lunch.

The tournament begins with registration at 6:30 a.m.; play begins at 8.

For more information, visit http://www.prideinpurity.com, email prideinpurity@gmail.com or call 702-858-0434.

Support group to hear columnist

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m.Saturday, May 11, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Tina Ransom, who writes a public safety column for the Boulder City Review, will be the guest speaker. Additionally, the group will celebrate Mother’s Day.

For further details, call Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Mayor candidates to speak

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly membership meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speakers will be Kiernan McManus and Rod Woodbury, candidates for Boulder City mayor.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Candidates invited to meeting

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Some of the candidates for June’s municipal election have been invited to address those attending the meeting.

All are welcome.

Additionally, the club will hold a spring picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Frank Crowe Park, 537 Cherry St.

For more information, email bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com or call 702-530-6604.

Republican party chair to speak

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, May 16, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway in Henderson. The guest speaker will be Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.

The doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will start at 11:45.

Reservations for the luncheon, at $23 each, must be made by noon Thursday, May 9. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Norwegian Constitution Day to be marked

Syttende Mai, which commemorates Norway’s Constitution Day, will be celebrated Friday, May 17, at Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

The festivities, sponsored by the Sons of Norway, will begin shortly before 5 p.m. when a free-will grill serving varma polser, beans and coleslaw from Fox Smokehouse Barbecue, heart-shaped waffles and ice cream will open.

There will be a bounce house, lawn games, signs vendor and raffle.

A parade will begin at 7 p.m. traveling along Colorado Street, California Avenue and Arizona Street. Expected to participate are the Boulder City High School marching band, classic cars and a replica Viking ship.

Some attendees and parade participants will wear traditional and colorful Norwegian bunads.

Norwegian delicacies will be available on the Taste of Norway table and Norwegian beer will be sold.