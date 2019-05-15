Community Briefs, May 16

Shrine club selling Vidalia onions, sauces Friday

Boulder City Shrine Club will be selling Vidalia onions and specialty sauces Friday, May 17, at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until they are gone. Quantities are limited.

Proceeds from the sales help support the Shriners’ Children’s Hospital and the fund to provide transportation to the hospital.

Republican party chair to speak

Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly luncheon meeting today, May 16, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. The guest speaker will be Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.

The doors will open at 11 a.m. and the program will start at 11:45.

For more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Norwegian celebration planned

Syttende Mai, which commemorates Norway’s Constitution Day, will be celebrated Friday, May 17, at Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

The festivities, sponsored by the Sons of Norway, will begin shortly before 5 p.m. when a free-will grill serving varma polser, beans and coleslaw from Fox Smokehouse Barbecue, heart-shaped waffles and ice cream will open.

There will be a bounce house, lawn games, a signs vendor and a raffle.

A parade will begin at 7 p.m. traveling along Colorado Street, California Avenue and Arizona Street. Expected to participate are the Boulder City High School marching band, classic cars and a replica Viking ship.

Some attendees and parade participants will wear traditional and colorful Norwegian bunads.

Norwegian delicacies will be available on the Taste of Norway table and Norwegian beer will be sold.

Democratic club plans picnic

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hold a spring picnic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Frank Crowe Park, 537 Cherry St.

It will be a potluck event, with the club providing hot dogs and hamburgers.

For more information, email bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com or call 702-530-6604.

St. Christopher’s to hold sale

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will presents its annual spring sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the church, 812 Arizona St.

The sale includes a prize drawing, a bake shop filled with homemade goodies and a “what not shop” of patio sale treasures.

For more information, contact Patty Jacobson at 702-371-3577.

Library sets classes, meetings

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. today, May 16, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Guitars 101, noon Saturday, May 18, in the board room. Bring your own guitar to learn how to play basic chords.

■ Home buyers class with Gold Financial, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the board room. Learn what you need to become a homeowner.

■ Cooking class: Canning, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the community room. Learn how to can fruits and jams. For those 16 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake to mark Safe Boating Week

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will observe Safe Boating Week Saturday, May 18, through May 24.

To kick off the observance, it will host Wear Your Like Jacket to Work Day on Friday, May 17. Rangers and the National Safe Boating Council encourage people to wear a life jacket to work, take a picture and share it on social media with the hashtags #lifejacket2work and #lakemead or #lakemohave.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

Cancer support group forming

A support group is being formed for those with cancer.

Kathy “Joy” Huijbregts, recipient of the 2018 Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Person of Courage award, is leading the support group, which is sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church.

The first meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

It will meet weekly and address people’s needs and concerns in a positive environment while exchanging research and resources. Additionally, there will be time for discussion and questions.

Huijbregts was diagnosed with cancer in 2014, shortly after moving to Boulder City, and continues traditional as well as natural treatments with eight health care providers.

She will share her unconventional cancer journey taking participants from their fear and shock diagnosis to experiencing cancer as a sacred journey of self-awareness and personal growth.

Huijbregts holds a master’s degree in education, curriculum and program development and is a licensed educator, researcher and public speaker.