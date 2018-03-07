Community Briefs, March 8

Democrats to host county clerk at meeting

The Boulder City Democratic Club will host Clark County Clerk and longtime Boulder City resident Lynn Goya, who will speak on her work and how to run for office. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. today, March 8, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Initiatives for this election year will also be discussed.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com for additional information.

Retired public employees meet today

Members of the Boulder City Chapter, Retired Public Employees of Nevada, will meet at 11 a.m. today, March 8, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The guest speaker will be Walter Zeron, director of member/retiree services for the Public Employees Retirement System.

After the meeting, there will be a no-host lunch at an area restaurant.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

House candidates to speak at women’s luncheon

Republican candidates for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District seat will speak at the March 15 luncheon meeting of the Boulder City Republican Women. Those expected to speak include Scott Hammond, David McKeon, Michelle Mortensen and Victoria Seaman.

Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the meeting will begin at 11:45 a.m. It will be held in the banquet room of the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Cost of the luncheon is $21; reservations are required and must be made by noon today, March 8. For reservations, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

See Spot Run plans Saturday cleanup at dog park

See Spot Run will hold a cleanup day at the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Volunteers will be working from 9-11 a.m. Saturday. A variety of light projects will be done.

The nonprofit will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. All interested people are welcome to attend.

Support group for widows to meet

The March meeting of Anew Women’s Network will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10, in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The support group for widows meets the second Saturday of the month. Members share a light lunch as they exchange information.

For further information, call Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Boulder City blood drive scheduled

A blood drive to benefit the community and Boulder City Hospital will be held from 1-7 p.m. today, March 8, in the gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

Each donation includes a free cholesterol screening.

All donors will receive Hero Rewards points redeemable for a variety of gifts through United Blood Services.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com and use the code bouldercity, or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

March craft show to aid women veterans

The March Madness craft and gift show will be held March 17 and 18 at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The show is expected to feature about 40 vendors showcasing a variety of items such as home decor, jewelry, beauty products and food items.

Admission is free.

Proceeds from the event benefit Wounded Women Warriors, and veteran groups are offered free booth space to raise money for their organizations.

For more information, call 702-771-9917.

Library to host book club, story sessions

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Book club, 9 a.m. today, March 8, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, March 9, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Anime club, 3:30 p.m. Friday, March 9, in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

■ Lego challenge 1 p.m. Saturday, March 10, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 13, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, in the boardroom. For children younger than 36 months.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, in the community room. For all ages.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Archaeology lesson, ecology walk on tap at lake

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger chat, “Archaeology at Lake Mead,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. By playing a board game, participants will learn about artifacts in the park and how they are discovered and curated. Several artifacts will be on display.

■ Ecology Walk, Saturday, March 10. Volunteers are needed to remove trash from the beaches and surrounding areas at Cottonwood Cove. Lunch will be provided by Forever Resorts. For more information or to register, contact Rhin at 702-293-8711 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

■ Ranger hike: “Liberty Bell Arch,” Sunday, March 18. Join a ranger for a 5-mile hike in Arizona that passes a World War II era mine before reaching the natural arch and Colorado River overlook. For details and reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Lunchtime yoga class to benefit Emergency Aid

Boulder City United Methodist Church is sponsoring a new lunchtime yoga class at noon Mondays at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The one-hour class is designed for everyone, offering a gentle method to balance and unite mind, body and spirit. It is designed to help participants strengthen and tone muscles while teaching relaxation in a fun environment.

Kathleen Wall of Healing Hands by Kathleen will lead the sessions. Wall has more than 30 years of experience.

Participation in the class is by donation, with all donations going to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

A limited number of yoga mats will be available.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-293-7240.

Red Mountain concert to benefit Emergency Aid

Red Mountain Choir will present a benefit concert March 16 and 17 to help Emergency Aid of Boulder City. “Sunrise, Sunset” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

Tickets are $10 for adults; students and children will be admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door.

All proceeds will be donated to Emergency Aid.

Gallery to feature works by Townsend

“I Dare You Not to Smile” is the title of an exhibit featuring works by Julie Townsend at the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery throughout the month of March.

Townsend works in acrylic paints but says drawing is her first love. She said she finds the contrast between the black of the ink and the white of the paper satisfying. Sometimes she adds a touch of color to her drawings with colored pencils.

“My work has certainly evolved over the years, and I find it so much easier to be colorful and humorous with my art, using bold strokes or thick paint,” she said.

A reception in her honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at the gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

St. Christopher’s to host Lenten services, soup dinners

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will host Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. every Friday of the Lenten season. Services will be followed by a soup supper and discussion group.

All are welcome.

Reservations are requested and can be made by calling 702-371-3577.

Wine, shoe event to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch

Tickets are now on sale for Wine, Women & Shoes, a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson.

The festivities offer a chance to purchase designer shoes while sampling wines and appetizers. There also will be a Best in Shoe contest and fashion show.

Tickets are $95 general, $150 VIP and $2,000 for a VIP table for 12.

To purchase tickets, visit stjudesranch.org/events/wine-women-shoes.