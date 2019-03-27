Community Briefs, March 28

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Lady came to the shelter after she was found wandering in the city cemetery. Lady is very senior, but eats well and is completely housetrained. All this gal needs is a peaceful home where she can be loved. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Club sets ‘Trinkets’ sale

The Boulder City Community Club will hold its next meeting at 12:30 p.m. today, March 28, in the meeting room at Grace Community Church, 1150 Wyoming St. The room is downstairs and accessible by a ramp east of the church.

The club will be holding its annual Trinkets and Treasures sale. Those attending are asked to bring items for the sale and, if possible, to arrive early so the items can be priced.

Additionally, officers for the 2019-20 year will be elected. Annual membership dues, $15, will be collected at this meeting and again in April except for those who joined in 2019 and lifetime members.

A pizza lunch with salad and lunch will be served for $5. Those attending are welcome to bring dessert.

High-schoolers to present Norwegian folk dance recital

The area Sons of Norway lodges are hosting a Norwegian folk dance recital at 6 p.m. today, March 28, in the outdoor amphitheater at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers will present a one-hour show. The troupe from Stoughton, Wisconsin, has been touring the United States for 66 years in a program that is simultaneously a commemoration of the Norwegian-American folk-dance tradition and a travel adventure for the hard-working students.

In addition to the public performance, the dancer will present a show for nearly 100 third-graders at King Elementary School.

Admission is free but donations will be appreciated.

For more information, contact Dave Nelson 702-415-4764.

Red Mountain Choir to perform

“Beautiful Noise: Broadway Then & Now” will be performed by the Red Mountain Choir at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

The concert will be conducted by Lisa Gillespie and accompanied by Ashley Peel. The Martha P. King Singers, conducted by LaNette Coker, also will be featured.

Tickets are $10 for adults; children and students will be admitted free. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted.

Tickets can be obtained at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door.

For more information, visit https://www.redmountainmusicco.org.

Eating Green class scheduled

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, March 28, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Stoughton, Wisconsin, High School Norwegian dancers, 6 p.m. today, March 28, in the amphitheater.

■ Adulting 101: “Eating Green: To Spinach and Beyond,” 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in the community room. Learn how to make green vegetables exciting and delicious. Reservations required; sign up at the information desk.

■ Kids craft and play 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, in the board room. For those 0-5 years of age and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, April 1, in the board room. For those 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Virtual reality lab, 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

Note: The library will be closed Friday, March 29, for staff development.

Call 702-293-1281 for reservations or more information.

University Women to meet

Claudia Bridges, treasurer and grant coordinator for Emergency Aid of Boulder City, will be the guest speaker at Monday’s, April 1, meeting of the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the museum meeting room at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The nonprofit Emergency Aid provides food, rental, utility and other financial assistance to Boulder City residents in need.

Bridges is a former professor of marketing at California State University, Sacramento. She has a master’s degree in finance and a doctorate in marketing from Arizona State University.

Garden club members to learn about historic landscapes

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Alan Goya will speak about “Wilbur Weed and the Historic Landscapes of Boulder City.” His talk is set to begin at 6:45 p.m.

Art gallery to feature resin works

Unique works in resin will be showcased by Boulder City Art Guild in its gallery throughout April.

Birgit Tode, the month’s featured artist, began working in resin about two years ago. She said she “loves to play” with the fluid medium and its many colors. She has no formal training in the use of resins and is inspired by her feelings.

“It invites experimenting with different techniques and materials, beyond the usual classic approaches to resin on canvas,” she said.

The public is invited to meet Tode and see her works during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, in the gallery.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

P.E.O. to hold yard sale

P.E.O., the philanthropic educational organization, will hold its annual yard sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5 and 6 at 807 Los Tavis Way.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit P.E.O. charitable projects and scholarships.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Volunteer event: Great American Cleanup, Saturday, April 6. Join a ranger to help clean up part of the recreation area. Reservations required. For information or reservations, call 702-293-8174 or email Lake_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

■ Volunteer event: Earth Day seed collection, Saturday, April 13. Join a botanist to help collect native seeds to grow in the plant nursery. Space is limited to the first 18 people. Reservations required. For information or reservations, call 702-293-8174 or email Lake_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

P.E.O. will hold yard sale

P.E.O., the philanthropic educational organization, will hold its annual yard sale fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5 and 6 at 807 Los Tavis Way.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit P.E.O. charitable projects and scholarships.