Community Briefs, June 7

Boulder City Animal Shelter If you are interested in adopting a kitten, Boulder City Animal Shelter has a large selection to love. Stop by and fill out an adoption application at 810 Yucca St. Call 702-293-9283 for more information.

See Spot Run to hold calendar photo session Saturday night

See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that runs the dog park in Veterans’ Memorial Park, is seeking four-legged stars for its 2019 calendar. It will hold a photo session from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at the dog park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Grace Community moves service site for month of June

Grace Community Church has temporarily moved the site of its Sunday 10 a.m. worship service as a new roof is put on the sanctuary. From now through at least June 24, the service will be held in the lower level of the sanctuary, which is accessible from the ramp on the east side of the front entrance of the church.

The 8 a.m. service in the chapel is not affected.

Grace Community Church is at 1150 Wyoming St.

For more information, call 702-293-2018.

Teddy bear sleepover, family boogie night on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Snack and chat, 9 a.m. today, June 7, in the board room. Chat with a staff member.

■ Teddy bear sleepover, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, June 7, in the community room. Bring your favorite stuffed animal to story time, leave it overnight and pick it up the next morning.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, June 8, in the board room. For those 0-5 months old and their caregivers.

■ Game hour, 1 p.m. Friday, June 8, in the community room. For all ages.

■ Storyteller Linda Hartman, 3 p.m. Friday, June 8, in the community room.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 9, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Monday, June 11, in the community room. “Coco” will be shown.

■ Youth pound workout, 1 p.m. Monday, June 11, in the community room.

■ Art club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 11, in the board room. For all ages.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, June 11, in the community room. For those in grades 3-8.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Kids Coding club, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Adulting 101: Fancy Ramen on a Budget, 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 12, in the board room. Learn how to impress friends and family with fancy ramen while staying on a budget. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in the board room. For those 12-18.

■ Family boogie night, 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in the community room.

Call the library at 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Democrats to hear councilman, discuss Damboree

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its next monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 14, in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Councilman Kiernan McManus has been invited to give an update on Boulder City issues.

Members also will discuss the club’s Damboree entry.

Interactive art exhibit on tap at guild’s gallery

An interactive art exhibit will land at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery in June.

The centerpiece of Yvonne Betts’ exhibit is a 10-foot-wide wall of several hundred colorful butterflies shaped into the wings of a single giant butterfly. Titled “#Butterfly Me,” the piece was designed to encourage people to take pictures of themselves as a butterfly, then post the picture on social media using the tags #Butterfly Me and #FlutterGallery.

Her work will be on display throughout the month. The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Bethany Baptist schedules vacation Bible school

Bethany Baptist Church is offering a vacation Bible school Monday, June 11, through June 15. “Shipwrecked” is theme of the free event for children from prekindergarten through fifth grade.

Classes will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the church, 210 Wyoming St., and include music, games and snacks in addition to lessons.

Participants do not have to register in advance, but can at the church prior to the first night.

For more information, call 702-293-1912.