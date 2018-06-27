Community Briefs, June 28

Boulder City Animal Shelter Mowgli is a 1-year-old Great Pyrenees in need of a new home. Mowgli is gentle, loving and playful. He will go to his new home neutered and fully vaccinated. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Library continues ‘Adulting’ lessons, to show movies

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, June 28, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Teen coding club, 1 p.m. today, June 28, in the community room. For those in grades 6-12.

■ Lego book club, 3 p.m. today, June 28, in the community room. For ages 6-12.

■ Adulting 101: Simple sewing, 6 p.m. today, June 28, in the board room. Learn how to do basic repairs to your clothing. For those 12 and older.

■ Drop-in story time with the Children’s Cabinet, 10 a.m. Friday, June 29, in the board room. For those 0-5 months old and their caregivers.

■ Game hour, 1 p.m. Friday, June 29, in the community room.

■ After-hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 29, in the community room. “Love and Mercy” will be shown.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Monday, July 2, in the community room. “Ferdinand” will be shown.

■ “Odd Squad’ club with Vegas PBS, 2 p.m. Monday, July 2, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade. It’s a five-week club.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, July 2, in the community room. For those in grades 3-8.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Kids coding club, 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, in the board room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

Note: The library will be closed Wednesday for the Fourth of July holiday.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Energy choice initiative topic for Democratic Club speaker

Georgi Schultz, outreach organizer for the Coalition to Defeat Question 3, will speak about the energy choice initiative when members of the Boulder City Democratic Club meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The proposed amendment to the Nevada Constitution would require an open, competitive retail electric energy market.

All interested people are welcome.

Lunchtime yoga class to benefit Emergency Aid

Boulder City United Methodist Church is sponsoring a new lunchtime yoga class at noon Mondays at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The one-hour class is designed for everyone, offering a gentle method to balance and unite mind, body and spirit. It is designed to help participants strengthen and tone muscles while teaching relaxation in a fun environment.

Kathleen Wall of Healing Hands by Kathleen will lead the sessions. Wall has more than 30 years of experience.

Participation in the class is by donation, with all donations going to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

A limited number of yoga mats will be available.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-293-7240.