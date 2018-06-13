Community Briefs, June 14

Boulder City Animal Shelter Elliot is a 3-year-old border collie who loves to play fetch with toys. Elliot is neutered, housetrained and well-mannered. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Democrats to hear councilman

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its next monthly meeting at 6:30 tonight, June 14, in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Councilman Kiernan McManus has been invited to give an update on Boulder City’s current issues.

Members also will be discussing the club’s Damboree entry.

History, arts group to meet

The Boulder City History & Arts Foundation will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, June 18, at the Boulder City Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St.

A discussion of Boulder City historic preservation is planned, as is an update on the water filtration plant and an announcement of the next location for a historic plein air art event.

For additional information, contact Ray Turner at 702-461-6842, or email bchistoryarts@gmail.com.

LGBTQ ‘Safe Zone’ training set

Boulder City PFLAG is holding a Safe Zone training session from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 19, at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St. Safe Zone training is an opportunity to learn about LGBTQ identities, gender and sexuality and unlearn prejudice. The training is designed to help people communicate better, understand more clearly and offer support to LGBTQ family members, neighbors and friends.

The class is free and open to the public. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590.

Elks hosting open house Saturday

The Boulder City Elks Lodge will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 16, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway. It is part of its annual membership drive and doubles as a fundraiser for the Elks National Foundation, which provides money to local lodges to help with charitable events and scholarships to high school seniors.

There will be food available to purchase, along with games for adults and children.

Library offers crafts, coding

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Best Dam Readers Book club, 9 a.m. today in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ STEAM Exploration club, 10 a.m. today in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Financial Literacy for Kids with Boulder Dam Credit Union, 1 p.m. today in the community room. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the boardroom. For those ages 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Children’s Father’s Day craft hour, 1 and 3 p.m. Friday in the community room. For all ages.

■ Game night, 4:30 p.m. Friday in the community room.

■ Book purse craft, 1 p.m. Saturday. Advance registration and a $5 craft fee required by today. For those 12 and older.

■ Movie, 10 a.m. Monday in the community room. “The Emoji Movie” will be shown.

■ Teen craft and movie, 1 p.m. Monday in the community room. For those 12 and older.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday in the community room. For those in grades 3-8.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Kids Coding club, 2 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Adulting 101: I’ve Got Bills, They’re Multiplying, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to organize your finances and stay on track with help from Boulder Dam Credit Union. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Coding with Vegas PBS, noon, Wednesday in the community room. For those in first through third grade.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. For all ages.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the boardroom.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to showcase desert inhabitants

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Story time with a ranger, 10 a.m. Friday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Learn about the Mojave Desert and the animals that live there.

■ Boating 101: Aquatic Invasive Species, 2 p.m. Friday at the Laughlin Library, 2840 Needles Highway, Laughlin. Join a ranger and staff from the Great Basin Institute to learn about aquatic invasive species and try on a life jacket. Information about the Katherine Landing area will also be available.

■ Ranger chat, “The Mojave Desert: A Magical Land,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the animals and plants that live in the desert.

■ Ranger chat, “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the variety of public lands that surround the area.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

Interactive art exhibit on tap at guild’s gallery

An interactive art exhibit will land at the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery in June.

The centerpiece of Yvonne Betts’ exhibit is a 10-foot-wide wall of several hundred colorful butterflies shaped into the wings of a single giant butterfly. Titled “#Butterfly Me,” the piece was designed to encourage people to take pictures of themselves as a butterfly and post the picture on social media using the tags #Butterfly Me and #FlutterGallery.

Her work will be on display throughout the month. The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Lunchtime yoga class to benefit Emergency Aid

Boulder City United Methodist Church is sponsoring a new lunchtime yoga class at noon Mondays at the Elaine K. Smith Center, 700 Wyoming St.

The one-hour class is designed for everyone, offering a gentle method to balance and unite mind, body and spirit. It is designed to help participants strengthen and tone muscles while teaching relaxation in a fun environment.

Kathleen Wall of Healing Hands by Kathleen will lead the sessions. Wall has more than 30 years of experience.

Participation in the class is by donation, with all donations going to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

A limited number of yoga mats will be available.

For more information, contact the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-293-7240.

Grace Community moves service site

Grace Community Church has temporarily moved the site of its Sunday 10 a.m. worship service as a new roof is put on the sanctuary. From now through at least June 24, the service will be held in the lower level of the sanctuary, which is accessible from the ramp on the east side of the front entrance.

The 8 a.m. service in the chapel is not affected.

Grace Community Church is at 1150 Wyoming St. For more information, call 702-293-2018.