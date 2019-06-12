Community Briefs, June 13

(Kings Brass) Tim Zimmerman and the Kings’ Brass will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Grace Community Church, 1150 Wyoming St.

Presidential candidate to address Democratic club

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson will speak at the Boulder City Democratic Club’s monthly meeting tonight, June 13, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Annette Magnus of Battle Born Progress will speak at 6:30 p.m. about the Nevada legislative session and Williamson will follow at 7:15 p.m.

All are welcome.

Retirees to learn about Lockbox

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will meet at 11 a.m. today, June 13, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Gail Anderson from the secretary of state’s office will talk about the Nevada Lockbox, which electronically stores advance directives.

The group will break for the summer and resume monthly meetings in September.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Bethany sets vacation Bible school

Bethany Baptist Church is holding a free vacation Bible school program Sunday through June 21 at the church, 210 Wyoming St. Sessions will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The program is for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade.

For more information, call the church at 702-293-1912.

Elks to present Flag Day service

Boulder City Elks will host its annual Flag Day service at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

During the service, the history of the American flag will be presented and eight U.S. flags, representing 1775 through today, will be displayed and brought into the room by members of Boy Scout Troop 7.

Refreshments will be served after the service.

King’s Brass to perform at Grace Community Church

Grace Community Church will present a free concert featuring Tim Zimmerman and the King’s Brass at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. The ensemble will perform hymn classics with a contemporary flair.

The group features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards. It formed four decades ago in Detroit, and includes professional musicians.

Now based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the group plays more than 150 concerts a year and has recently recorded its 18th album, “Christmas JOY.”

The church is at 1150 Wyoming St.

For more information, call Francyl Gawryn at 702-293-2018.

Library plans craft, story sessions

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Lego book club, 1:30 p.m. today, June 13, in the community room. For those 6-12.

■ Family bedtime storytime, 6 p.m. today, June 13, in the community room. Listen to stories in your pajamas.

■ Drop-in storytime, 10 a.m. Friday, June 14, in the board room. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Children’s Father’s Day craft hour, 1 and 3 p.m. Friday, June 14, in the community room.

■ Guitars 101, noon Saturday, June 15. Bring your own guitar and learn how to play basic chords.

■ Children’s cabinet, 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, in the board room. For children 3-5 and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in coding, 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, in the board room.

■ Romance book club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way. An appetizer will be provided.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, in the board room. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the board room. For children 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Game making coding club, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8.

■ Family storytime with a ranger, 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the community room. Learn how to leave no trace behind when visiting national parks.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, in the board room.

■ Lip balm making with BC Soap and Candle Co., 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in the community room. Sign up at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead moonlight hike

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has the following special event happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger program, full moon hike, 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, on the Bluffs Trail. Enjoy a moonlight hike while learning lunar tales and about constellations. This is a moderate, 3-mile round-trip hike. Reservations requested.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

‘Juneteenth’ topic of speaker at museum

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum’s Third Thursday speaker series “Undertold Stories Of Southern Nevada” continues Thursday, June 20, with a presentation by Claytee White, director of the Oral Research History Center at UNLV and one of the founders of the Las Vegas Black Historical Society.

She will talk about “Why Juneteenth is Necessary.”

The program will begin at 6 p.m. in the Segerblom Theatre at the museum, 1305 Arizona St.