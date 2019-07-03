Community Briefs, July 4

Library to host Hampstead’s performance of ‘Jungle Book’

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Drop-in storytime, 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, in the board room. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Painting class, 2 p.m. Saturday, July 6, in the community room. For those 12 and older. There is a $5 craft fee. Register at the information desk.

■ Children’s cabinet, 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, in the board room. For children 3-5 and their caregivers.

■ Youth arts and crafts club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 8, in the community room.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, July 8, in the board room. For those 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, in the board room. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Hampstead Stage presents “The Jungle Book,” 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, in the community room.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, in the board room. For children 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Game making coding club, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8.

Note: The library will be closed today, July 4, for the holiday.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Voter registration issues topic for Democratic club speaker

Sondra Cosgrove, College of Southern Nevada professor and president of the League of Women Voters of Southern Nevada, will speak about voter registration and elections at the Boulder City Democratic Club’s monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Alex Guy of the Elizabeth Warren campaign is also scheduled to speak briefly.

All are welcome. For further information, contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Rangers plan moonlight hike to Majestic Canyon for Saturday, July 13,

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger program, full moon hike, 8 p.m. July 13 to Majestic Canyon. Enjoy a moonlight hike while learning about nocturnal animals of the Mojave Desert. This is a moderate 3-mile round-trip hike. Reservations requested.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.