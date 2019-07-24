Community Briefs, July 25

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) The Boulder City Animal Shelter has kittens in every color, shape and size. If you’re interesting in adopting, stop by the shelter at 810 Yucca St. and meet these babies. For more information, call 702-293-9283.

Story sessions planned at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Lego book club, 1:30 p.m. today, July 25, in the community room. For those 6-12.

■ Family bedtime storytime, 6 p.m. today, July 25, in the board room.

■ Drop-in storytime, 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, in the board room. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ 3D printer basics, 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, in the community room. Sign up at the information desk.

■ After hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, in the community room. “Captain Marvel” will be shown.

■ Guitars 101, noon Saturday, July 27, in the board room. Bring your own guitar to learn how to play basic chords.

■ Reader’s theater, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the community room. For those in fourth grade and above.

■ Game day, 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, in the community room.

■ Drop-in coding, 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, in the board room. For those 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the board room. For those from birth to 24 months and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, in the board room. For children 2 and 3 and their caregivers.

■ Game making coding club, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, in the community room. For those in grades 2-8.

■n Upcycled plastic tote bag, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the community room. Sign up at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Fishing, star gazing events set

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Saints to Sinners relay race, Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27. More than 700 cyclists are participating in the race, which will have them entering the park on Northshore Road and going south to Lake Mead Parkway. Visit visit https://www.saintstosinners.com/ for more information.

■ Ranger program, fishing fun at the lake 6 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Hemenway fishing pier at Boulder Beach. Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife and try to catch a striped bass or catfish. NDOW will have limited bait and fishing gear to check out along with fishing tips. Those 12 and older will need a Nevada fishing license; junior licenses for those younger than 12 are available. Water shows, hats and sunglasses are recommended. Register online at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information or directions, email aczarnecki@ndow.org or call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.

■ Ranger chat, “Fishing tips,” 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join a Nevada Department of Wildlife educator to learn about fishing gear, bait and places to fish on the lake. You can also learn how to make a lure. For more information, call 702-486-5127, ext. 3503.

■ Ranger program, Wetlands star party, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Join rangers for a star party and hike at the Wetlands Trail, 050 Wetlands Park Lane, Las Vegas. At 8:45 p.m. rangers will set up telescopes to view Saturn, Jupiter and other deep space objects. Reservations requested.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Volunteers needed at hospital gift shop

Volunteers are needed to work in Goldies’ Gift Shoppe at Boulder City Hospital.

Anyone interested should contact the Boulder City Hospital Auxiliary by calling the hospital gift shop at 702-293-4111, visiting the gift shop or downloading an application on the auxiliary’s page on the hospital’s website at bchcares.org.