Community Briefs, Jan. 9

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) Lupita was abandoned near the dry lake bed off of U.S. Highway 95. She is a senior, but very active and sweet. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Democrats to hear author

Author and journalist John L. Smith will speak at Boulder City Democratic Club’s monthly meeting at 6:30 tonight, Jan. 9, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His topic will be “Top Stories of 2020.” District court judge and candidate Mark Denton will also speak.

Additionally, the club will hold its annual kick-off potluck party from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the multiuse building, 1204 Sixth St. County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, County Clerk Lynn Goya and others will speak.

All are welcome at both events. For more information, call 702-530-6604.

Pool committee members to address retirees

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 9, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. Guest speakers will be Sara Carroll and Carol Jeffries

from the city’s pool committee.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Choir to begin rehearsals for spring show

Red Mountain Choir will begin rehearsals for its spring concert at 7 tonight, Jan. 9, at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. No audition is required; anyone who enjoys singing is invited to join.

The concert, titled “A Little Night Music,” will take place March 27-28.

For more information, call Rose at 702-596-1772 or email redmountainmusic@embarqmail.com.

Cleanup event planned at dog park

See Spot Run is seeking volunteers to help with cleaning and light projects at the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. The cleanup is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Those attending should bring gloves. Water will be provided.

Republican women to hear columnist

Members of the Boulder City Republican Women will gather for their monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Jan. 16, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Guest speaker will be Victor Joecks, a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45.

Cost is $23 per person. Reservations must be made by today, Jan. 9. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Widows support group sets meeting

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Guest speaker will be Pam Noonan, admissions and marketing director for The Homestead at Boulder City.

A light lunch will be served.

For more information, call Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

St. Jude’s to host charity concert

“Rhythm of Hope,” a concert fundraiser to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, will be presented Sunday, Jan. 12, at Notoriety, 450 Fremont St., Las Vegas. The event will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, a silent auction and entertainment featuring Clint Holmes, Reckless in Vegas and more.

The event is scheduled from 2-5 p.m.

Tickets are $50 general admission, $75 for VIP with priority seating and $100 for VIP+ with an after party and priority seating.

For more information, contact Brittany McCoy at 702-294-7118 or email bmccoy@stjudesranch.org.

Story sessions, crafts on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, Jan. 9, in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Jan. 9, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Jan. 9, in the boardroom. For those 13 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Homeschool hangout, 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in the community room.

■ Role playing games, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in the boardroom. For those 12-18 years old.

■ After hours movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, in the community room. “Downton Abbey” will be shown.

■ Youth arts and crafts club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the community room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Friends of the Library meeting, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the board room. For those 18 and older.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Lego Challenge, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the boardroom. For those 6 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the boardroom. For those 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the community room. For those 5-18.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those 18 and older.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the boardroom.

■ Makin’ bacon cooking class, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the community room. Register at the information desk. For those 16 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Hike to St. Thomas planned at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger hike: St. Thomas, A Town Revealed, Saturday, Jan. 11. Join a ranger to explore the remains of the small farming community and learn about the lifestyles of the era. Reservations required.

■ BBSC Lake Mead Marathon, Saturday, Jan. 11. More than 900 athletes will race through the recreation area as they participate in marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K events. For more information, visit http://www.bbscrun.com/lakemeadrun.

■ Volunteer program: Seed cleaning, Saturday, Jan. 18. Volunteers are needed at the Water Safety Center to help clean seeds that will be planted in the spring at the native plant nursery. For more information or to register, call 702-293-8711 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.

Handbell festival, concert return to Boulder City

The 2020 Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival, to be held Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10 and 11, at the Boulder City Recreation Center, brings together eight handbell choirs, 75 ringers, from Las Vegas and Reno. The event is co-sponsored by Harmony Handbells, a Las Vegas Valley group, and Boulder City United Methodist Church.

The two-day festival will culminate in a free, hourlong concert of the shared music. It is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday and will include several pieces performed by all 75 ringers, plus pieces by individual choirs and soloists.

Stevie Berryman is guest conductor this year. She serves as artistic director for the Houston Chamber Ringers and participates in numerous handbell festivals as a guest conductor and educator. Her passion is teaching children to ring.

The recreation center is at 900 Arizona St.

Landscape artist’s work to be displayed

Landscapes by Bernie Fiebranz will be featured in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., during January.

Fiebranz, a native of Hamburg, Germany, started painting when he was 14 years old after becoming an accomplished guitarist at the age of 13. He works in oils and has received numerous awards for his work.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.