Community Briefs, Jan. 24

Gospel quartet to perform

The Blackwood Quartet will be live in concert at Bethany Baptist Church, 210 Wyoming St., at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27. The gospel quartet has performed across the world.

Admission is free.

Library sets story session, movie

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, Jan. 24, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Jan. 24, in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, in the community room. “Mission Impossible — Fallout” will be shown. For those age 13 and older.

■ Family hockey story time, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in the community room.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28, in the board room. For those age 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, in the board room. For children ages 2-3.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, in the community room.

Throughout January, patrons are invited to stop in the rotunda for cosmic coloring. Participants age 18 and older will be given a prize entry if they show their artwork to the information desk librarian.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Rosie Roll returns in February

Beta Sigma Phi, a philanthropic sorority, will host its third annual fundraising Rosie Roll on Friday, Feb. 22.

Nine Boulder City bars and restaurants will participate in the pub crawl-like event. The Rosie Roll will begin at 6 p.m. at 2 Wheels, which will serve complimentary appetizers until 7 p.m. Also participating are Backstop Sports Pub, Boulder Dam Brewing Co., The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, Jack’s Place, Maxx’s Food & Drink, Milo’s Cellar & Inn, Southwest Diner and The Tap.

A $20 donation includes a wristband for appetizers and tickets for a preselected drink at each location.

Ticket packets may be obtained at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.