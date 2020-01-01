Community Briefs, Jan. 2

Coding clubs, crafts on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Good morning coding club, 10:30 a.m. today, Jan. 2, in the community room. For those in second through eighth grade.

■ Game day, 1 p.m. today, Jan. 2, in the community room.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Jan. 2, in the community room. For those 13 and older.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Swap it like it’s hot, noon Friday , Jan. 3, in the boardroom. Bring in clean, gently used but no longer wanted items for a swapping party.

■ Bullet journal workshop, 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in the community room. For those 10 and older. Bring your own journal.

■ Saturday crafternoon: vision board, 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the community room. For those 12 and older. Sign up at the information desk.

■ Kids craft and play, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 5 and their caregivers.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the boardroom. For those from birth to 2 and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ After school coding club, 3 p.m, Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the boardroom. For those in second through eighth grade.

■ Role playing character creation, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the boardroom. Work on character creation for Dungeons and Dragons. For those 12-18.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the boardroom. For those 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ After school power hour, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the community room. For those 5-18.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those 18 and older.

■ Fantasy book group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the boardroom. For those 18 and older.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hikes

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger hike: Bowl of Fire, Saturday, Jan. 4. Join a ranger for a moderate hike through the Bowl of Fire. Dogs are not permitted; space is limited.

■ Ranger hike: St. Thomas, A Town Revealed, Saturday, Jan. 11. Join a ranger to explore the remains of the small farming community and learn about the lifestyles of the era. Reservations required.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation, call 702-293-8990.

Landscape artist’s work to be displayed

Landscapes by Bernie Fiebranz will be featured in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., during January.

Fiebranz, a native of Hamburg, Germany, started painting when he was 14 years old after becoming an accomplished guitarist at the age of 13. He works in oils and has received numerous awards for his work.

He will be at the gallery to answer questions about his work and meet with people during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Light refreshments will be served.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.

Elks to hold monthly bingo night

Boulder City Elks Lodge 1682 will hold its monthly bingo session Monday, Jan. 6. Hamburgers will be available for purchase starting at 4:30 p.m. and bingo cards will go on sale at 5:30 p.m.

The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

AAUW to gather Wednesday

The American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the museum meeting room at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. After a social time, the meeting will feature a speaker and a discussion of the branch’s recent home tour, which raised more than $4,000 for scholarships for local women attending college.

Democrats to hear author

Author and journalist John L. Smith will speak to the Boulder City Democratic Club at its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. His topic will be “Top stories of 2020.”

District court judge and candidate Mark Denton will also speak.

Pool committee members to address retirees

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive. Guest speakers will be Sara Carroll and Carol Jeffries from the city’s pool committee.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

See Spot Run offers 2020 calendar

See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that runs the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, has its 2020 calendar featuring local canines enjoying the dog park and community available.

It can be purchased at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway; Pawsitively Grooming, 1244 Wyoming St.; Professional Pet Room and Groom, 707 Canyon Road, Suite 105A; and Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way.

Additionally, representatives from the group will set up a booth in front of Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G.

Republican women to hear columnist

Members of the Boulder City Republican Women will gather for their monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Jan. 16, at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Guest speaker will be Victor Joecks, a columnist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45.

Cost is $23 per person. Reservations must be made by Thursday, Jan. 9. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.