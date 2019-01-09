Community Briefs, Jan. 10

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) This beautiful girl came to the shelter when her owner passed away. She is a quiet senior cat, spayed, vaccinated and very clean. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Lobbyist to address retirees

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, Jan. 10, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Marlene Lockard, a RPEN lobbyist. She will discuss goals for the 2019 legislative session.

After the meeting, members will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Grief recovery topic for Anew

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Alyce Thomas, a certified counselor, will speak about recovery from grief. A light lunch will be served.

Handbell festival, concert set

The Las Vegas Twelfth Night Handbell Festival returns to Boulder City on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11 and 12, bringing together more than 100 bell ringers from Nevada and Southern California.

The festival, which began in 1992, is sponsored by the Harmony Handbells, a Las Vegas Valley group, and Boulder City United Methodist Church.

Michael Glasgow, an internationally known composer and conductor of handbell, choral and orchestra music, will be the guest conductor. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Glasgow has conducted handbell groups throughout the United States, England, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore and the eastern Caribbean.

The festival culminates with a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. It will include pieces performed by all the bell ringers, as well pieces by individuals and choirs. Accompanying the bell ringers will be a choral group and keyboardist.

Republicans to hear police chief

The Boulder City Republican Women’s Club will hold its monthly luncheon meeting Thursday, Jan. 17, in the banquet room at Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Guest speaker will be Boulder City Police Chief Tim Shea.

The meeting will start at 11:45 a.m.

Cost of the luncheon is $22 per person. Reservations must be made by today, Jan. 10. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Democrats to host councilman

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hear from Councilman Kiernan McManus when it meets at 6 tonight, Jan. 10, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The club will host a 2019 kickoff party at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. Newly elected county Commissioner Tick Segerblom will be the keynote speaker. There will be other guests, as well.

The evening will feature a potluck, raffles and other surprises.

All are invited to attend.

Virtual trip to Norway on tap

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has numerous activities planned for the coming week:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, Jan. 10, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Child safety and welfare program, 1 p.m. today, Jan. 10, in the community room. For those ages 3-5 and their caregivers. The six-week program is designed to teach people how to keep children safe and happy. Register at the youth services desk or call the library.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, in the board room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Virtual vacation: Norway, 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, in the board room. Explore Norway on Google Earth XR.

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in the community room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Youth arts and crafts club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, in the board room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, in the board room. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in the board room. For children age 2-3 years old.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in the community room.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, in the board room.

Throughout January, patrons are invited to stop in the rotunda for cosmic coloring. Participants age 18 and older will be given a prize entry if they show their artwork to the information desk librarian.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lutefisk dinner scheduled

The Vegas Viking Lodge, Sons of Norway, will host its 21st annual lutefisk dinner at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1682 Boulder City Parkway.

The traditional dinner will include lutefisk with melted butter or white sauce, roasted pork, boiled potatoes, peas and carrots, lefse and Norwegian cookies. Packages of lefse will be available for purchase.

“Lutefisk, codfish soaked in and then drained of lye, has a reputation all its own. Some of us have grown to love it,” said Erik Pappa, president of the lodge.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Sons of Norway lodge, which promotes Norwegian heritage through special events as well as provides an annual scholarship program.

To purchase a ticket, send a check, payable to Sons of Norway, to Gwen Knighton, 2156 Marstons Mills Court, Henderson, Nevada 89044. Please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope and a note indicating the names of those attending, whether they are going at 3 or 6 p.m., and a telephone number.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger. They must be purchased by Jan. 18; none will be sold at the door.

For additional information, call 702-869-5775.

Photography, pottery on exhibit

Boulder City Art Guild will present works by photographer Ann Boulais and potter Bill Buris in its gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., during January.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For details, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.