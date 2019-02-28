Community Briefs, Feb. 28

Boulder City Animal Shelter Weston is an adult male, neutered and fully vaccinated. Adoption applications are available at the Boulder City Animal Shelter.

Community Club to hold potluck lunch meeting

The Boulder City Community Club will hold its next meeting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, in the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St. It is a potluck lunch and those attending are asked to bring a dish to share.

The speaker will be a representative from the Boulder City Fire Department. Nominations for the slate of 2019-20 officers also will be held.

Members are also asked to bring items for the club’s March Trinkets and Treasures sale.

St. Jude’s Ranch featured at AAUW Meeting

Christina Vela, executive director of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, will be the speaker Monday for the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the museum meeting room at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. AAUW meetings are open to the public; all interested members of the community are welcome to attend.

Vela has more than 20 years of professional and progressive human and social service experience that includes developing and administering foster care, homeless and supportive services to children, youth, transition age-youth and their families. She has worked as a manager for the Clark County Department of Family Services, a Social Services Program specialist for the State of Nevada and a program specialist for the Federal Administration for Children and Families-Children’s Bureau in Washington, D.C. Vela was formerly chief program officer for St. Jude’s and coordinator for the State of Nevada Coalition to Prevent the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children.

Photos of area landscape to be shown in new exhibit

A collection of photographs will be showcased by Boulder City Art Guild in its gallery, beginning Friday and through the end of March.

New guild member Angele Florisi will share her photographs in “Through My Lens.”

A resident of Kingman, Arizona, and charter member of the Kingman Center for the Arts, Florisi has more than 20 years of experience as a graphic designer and certified Apple computer technician, which influence her photography. Her images include landscapes and modern architecture. She said her passion is photographing the rugged landscapes, ancient ruins and ghost towns of the American Southwest.

The gallery is inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Library to teach candle making, show family movie

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Mystery Book Club, 9 a.m. Thursday, in the community room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ DIY Candle Making, 1 p.m. Saturday, in the board room. Learn how to make candles. For age 16 and older. Advance signup and a $10 craft required.

■ Movie in the Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” will be played in the amphitheater. All ages are welcome.

■ Drop-in coding, 6 p.m. Monday, in the board room. For those age 8 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, in the board room. For those 0-2 and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the community room. Learn how to make a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags.

■ VR Lab, 3 p.m. Tuesday, in the board room. Experience virtual reality at the library. For those age 13 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, in the board room. For children 2 to 3 years old.

Call 702-293-1281 for details.