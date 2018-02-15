Community Briefs, Feb. 15

Boulder City Animal Shelter Sheena is a 4-year-old Shepherd mix in need of a family who will play with her. Sheena is spayed, vaccinated and housebroken. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Laxalt to address Republicans

Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who is running for governor, will be the guest speaker when the Boulder City Republican Women gather for their monthly luncheon meeting today, Feb. 15, in the banquet room at the Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

The doors will open at 11 a.m., and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m.

For reservations or more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

St. Christopher’s to host Lenten services, soup dinners

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church will host Stations of the Cross at 6 p.m. every Friday of the Lenten season. Services will be followed by a soup supper and discussion group.

All are welcome.

Reservations are requested and can be made by calling 702-371-3577.

Wine, shoe event to benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children

Tickets are now on sale for Wine, Women & Shoes, a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. April 5, at Green Valley Ranch, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson.

The festivities offer a chance to purchase designer shoes while sampling wines and appetizers. There also will be a Best in Shoe contest and fashion show.

Tickets are $95 general, $150 VIP and $2,000 for a VIP table for 12.

To purchase tickets, visit stjudesranch.org/events/wine-women-shoes.

Honor Flight offers virtual trip

World War II and Korean War veterans who are unable to travel to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight to see their memorials are invited to a virtual experience during a special luncheon.

According to a representative from Honor Flight Southern Nevada, some veterans cannot travel for the three-day, two-night trip because of health issues, so the experience will be recreated during the Feb. 24 lunch.

There is no cost for the lunch for veterans, and each veteran can bring a guest, who must pay $25. The luncheon will include a video of the memorials visited on the trips and special recognition of the veterans’ service.

Honor Flight Southern Nevada’s next trip is scheduled for April 27-29.

Applications are required for either the virtual experience or the trip; they can be found at www.HonorFlightSouthernNevada.org.

Library to host story, tea times

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM Exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Feb. 15, in the community room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16, in the boardroom. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, in the community room. “Victoria and Abdul” will be shown.

■ Tea time, 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, in the community room. Sign up at the information desk.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the boardroom. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the boardroom. For children younger than 36 months.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the boardroom. For those 12-18.

Note: The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 19, for Presidents Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hikes, remove invasive plants

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger hike, Lakeview Trail, 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Join a ranger at Katherine Landing for a moderately strenuous, 2.5-mile guided hike on the Lakeview Trail to see mountain landscapes with views of the harbor, Lake Mohave and Telephone Cove. For more information or reservations, call 702-293-8970.

■ Ranger hike, Fisherman’s Trail, 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb 17. Join a ranger at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave for an easy, 2-mile guided hike through granite hills and sand dunes to a picturesque beach. For details and reservations, call 702-293-8970.

■ Volunteer program, Sahara mustard pull, 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Volunteers are needed to help preserve rare and endangered plant species at the recreation area by removing invasive plants. Join a ranger from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn about Sahara mustard, how it impacts plant ecosystems and travel by boat to a selected cove to help remove it. Space is limited to 12 people; volunteers must be able to bend, stoop and kneel. For details or to register, call 702-293-8711 or email hriannon_rowlands@nps.gov.

Note: The Saints and Sinners Half Marathon will be held Saturday, Feb. 17, along the Historic Railroad Trail and Boulder Beach. More than 700 athletes are expected to participate.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Grace Church women’s group plans ‘Ladies Night Out’

A Ladies Night Out will be sponsored by the Grace Community Church Women’s Association from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at the church, 1150 Wyoming St.

The festivities will include a presentation by comedian Kenny Larson and games.

The evening will start with dinner. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish to share. Banana splits will be provided by the association.

Gallery showcases photographs

An exhibit featuring works by two artists continues throughout the month at the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The exhibit features photographs by Carol Bilodeau and Vicki Rosenberg.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.