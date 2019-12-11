Community Briefs, Dec. 12

(Boulder City Animal Shelter) These two female guinea pigs are in need of a home where they will receive love and attention. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Mayor to address Democratic club

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus will address members of the Boulder City Democratic Club when they gather for their monthly meeting at 6:30 tonight, Dec. 12, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

For further information, contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Retirees to hear county commissioner

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its December meeting at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 12, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Tick Segerblom, a Clark County commissioner.

For more information, contact Bernard Paolini at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 709-294-0636.

Republican club to install new officers

The Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 12, in the banquet room of Railroad Pass Casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. New officers will be installed and vocalist Matt Brown will provide entertainment.

Cost of the luncheon is $23. For more information, call 702-393-1228.

See Spot Run collecting donations, offers 2020 calendar

See Spot Run, the nonprofit organization that runs the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, is once again collecting donations to assist Emergency Aid of Boulder City help animals in need.

Through Dec. 23, large containers will be placed at the entrance to the dog park for donations of pet food and cat litter. Only original, unopened and unexpired packages or cans of food for dogs, cats, birds and fish will be accepted. Donations will be picked up every evening.

The group also has its 2020 calendar available.

It can be purchased at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway; Pawsitively Grooming, 1244 Wyoming St.; Professional Pet Room and Groom, 707 Canyon Road, Suite 105A; and Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way.

Additionally, representatives from the group will set up a booth in front of Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, the group will hold a cleanup day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at the dog park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Volunteers should bring their own gloves. Water will be available.

Support group plans holiday gift exchange

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 2 p.m Saturday, Dec. 14, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

A white elephant gift exchange is planned. Those attending are asked to bring a wrapped gift valued between $5 and $10.

A light lunch will be served.

Shelter to host open house, bless animals

Boulder City Animal Shelter will hold a Christmas open house and blessing of the animals from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the shelter, 810 Yucca St.

For more information, call the shelter at 702-293-9283.

Library set reading, craft sessions

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has the following activities planned for the coming week:

■ Best dam readers book club, 9 a.m. today, Dec. 12, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Dec. 12 in the community room. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Coding with Google, 2:30 p.m. today, Dec. 12, in the community room. For those in sixth through eighth grades. Sign up at the information desk.

■ Virtual reality lab, 4 p.m. today, Dec. 12, in the boardroom. For those age 13 and older.

■ Family bedtime story time, 7 p.m. today, Dec. 12, in the boardroom.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the boardroom. For those age 5 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Duffy Hudson presents “A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the community room.

■ Low-sugar cooking class, noon Saturday, Dec. 14, in the community room. For those age 16 and older. Sign up at the information desk.

■ Floral arranging class, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the boardroom. For those age 8 and older. A $10 craft fee is required. Sign up at the information desk.

■ Family storyteller, 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the community room. For those ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers. Learn how to promote family literacy and school readiness.

■ Youth arts and crafts club, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the community room.

■ Game day, 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the community room.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the boardroom. For those age 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those age 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the boardroom. For those ages 2 to 3 and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

■ Mindful hour, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the boardroom. Breathing techniques, light stretching and meditation. For those age 18 and older.

■ Saturday crafternoon: Holiday gifts, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, in the community room. Make a scented body scrub or decorated mug. There is a $5 craft fee for the mug craft. Sign up at the information desk.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hikes

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week:

■ Ranger program: Bluffs Trail, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Join a ranger for a moderate 3-mile hike along the Las Vegas Bluffs Trail. Reservations required.

■ Calville Bay Dock of Lights, 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec 14. Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for a stroll along the dock to see boats decorated with holiday lights.

■ Ranger hike: Railroad Trail, 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Join a ranger for a 2.5-mile hike. For reservations all 702-293-8990.

Note: The Alan Bible Visitor Center will be closed Wednesdays, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

For more information about park events or to make a reservation for the hike, call 702-293-8990.

Art gallery to exhibit ‘Friends’ work

An artists gathering and reception for those exhibiting works in Boulder City Art Guild’s December show, “The Gift of Friendship,” will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the galley.

In lieu of its holiday-themed exhibit, the guild offered friends of its members an opportunity to exhibit their works. The show, in the gallery inside Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., includes two- and three-dimensional pieces.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com or call 702-293-2138.