Community Briefs, Aug. 9

Boulder City Animal Shelter Maggi came to the shelter when her owner died. She is 8 years old, spayed, affectionate and accustomed to living with other cats and dogs. Adoption applications are available at the Boulder City Animal Shelter. For more information, call 702-293-9283.

Supreme Court judge candidate to address Democrats

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hear District Court Judge Elissa Cadish at its meeting at 6:30 tonight, Aug. 9, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Cadish is running in a nonpartisan race for the open spot on the Nevada Supreme Court. Elected justices serve six-year terms with no term limits.

All are welcome.

Library to host book, chess club meetings

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Best Dam Readers book club, 9 a.m. today, Aug. 9, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

■ Snack and chat, 10 a.m. today, Aug. 9, in the board room.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, in the board room. For those ages 12-18.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, in the community room.

■ Library board of trustees, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Water safety, fishing events planned at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger program, “Ready, Set, Wear It,” noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at the Callville Bay marina. Learn about water safety and family-friendly activities. Take a photo while wearing a life jacket and learn safe boating tips. Call 702-293-8970 for details.

■ Ranger chat, “Water Safety and You,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn how to be safe this summer while enjoying the waters of Lake Mead.

■ Ranger program, fun fishing at the lake, 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Hemenway fishing pier at Boulder Beach. Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife in trying to catch fish. There will be fishing tips and limited bait and gear to check out. You are welcome to bring your own gear. Water shoes, hats and sunglasses are recommended; fishing licenses are required for anyone age 12 and older. Reservations requested and can be made by visiting https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information, call 702-486-5127, ext. 3850.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

Historian McBride to speak about ‘Dam Women’

Historian and author Dennis McBride, director of the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas, will present his slide program, “Those Dam Women: The Women That Helped Build the Hoover Dam and Boulder City,” on Aug. 20.

The program, sponsored by the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation, will begin at 6 p.m. in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

All are welcome.

PFLAG to learn about students’ legal rights

The local PFLAG group will hear a presentation about student rights from a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, in Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

According to a statement by the ACLU, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students often face discrimination and harassment at school and many officials know very little about laws requiring them to protect LGBT students. Your rights will be explained and there will be a discussion what actions can be taken.