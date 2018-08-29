Community Briefs, Aug. 30

Boulder City Animal Shelter Buster came to the shelter after he was abandoned on Avenue G. Buster is approximately 3 years old, neutered and vaccinated. He gets along well with other cats and loves all humans. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Choir to start rehearsals tonight

Red Mountain Choir will begin rehearsals for its Christmas concert at 7 tonight, Aug. 30. All singers 14 and older are invited to participate in the nonauditioned choir.

Rehearsals will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays for the Dec. 7-8 concert.

For more information, email redmountainmusic@embarqmail.com.

Bingo on tap at Elks lodge

Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, will host is monthly night of bingo and burgers Monday, Sept. 3. The evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. when hamburgers will be ready for purchase. Bingo card sales start at 5:30 p.m., with the game promptly at 6.

The lodge is at 1217 Boulder City Parkway. All are welcome.

Library to host virtual vacation

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Snack and Chat, 7 p.m. today, Aug. 30, in the board room.

■ Virtual vacation: Italy, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in the community room. Explore Italy through Google Earth XR. For those 13 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 4, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, in the community room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Community gardens topic of talk

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speaker will be Angela O’Callaghan, social horticulture specialist for the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension. She will speak on “How Community Gardens Build Community.” Her talk is set to begin at 6:50 p.m.

Cub Scouts set recruitment night

Cub Scouts, Pack 30, will host a recruitment and informational night starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at King Elementary School, 888 Adams Blvd.

The Scout program is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade. It teaches youngsters to enjoy and respect the outdoors, be kind and considerate to others, and follow the Scout oath.

Pack 30 hosts a variety of activities each year including field trips, service projects, camping and traditional Scout activities such as a pinewood derby.

Contact C.R. Borg at 702-406-1829 or Deanna Heisler at 702-968-8134 if you have any questions about Cub Scouts or if you need additional information.

Nature, travel inspire artist’s work

Prints and jewelry inspired by nature and travel will be shown throughout September in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery. “Journeys” is title of the exhibit showcasing works by Southern Nevada artist Linda Shaffer.

An award-winning artist, Shaffer works in a variety of mediums including acrylic paint, watercolor, mixed media, calligraphy, print making and jewelry. She is a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America’s graduate jeweler program and a founder of the Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes Calligraphy Society.

Shaffer serves on the Boulder City Art Guild’s board of directors.

A reception in her honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in the gallery.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com

Anew to mark fifth anniversary

Anew Women’s Network will resume regular meetings at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, in the community room at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The support group for widows will celebrate its fifth anniversary.

A light lunch will be served.

Donors sought for blood drive

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in the gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive two admission tickets to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament to be held Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 at TPC Summerlin.

To schedule an appointment or receive more information, visit www.bloodhero.com and enter the code bouldercity or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Democrats to host candidates at meeting

Members of the Boulder City Democratic Club will hear from two candidates on the November ballot at their next meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Guest speakers will be Judge Mark Bailus, who is running for re-election to the nonpartisan Eighth Judicial District Court, and Susie Lee, who is running to represent the 3rd Congressional District of Nevada in the House of Representatives.

All are welcome.

Church sock hop set for Sept. 30

A sock hop is planned from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. It is sponsored by Boulder City United Methodist Church.

Entertainment will be provided by Willie Ray, a James Brown impersonator. Festivities also will include contests, door prizes and refreshments. Costumes from the 1950s are optional.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. They can be purchased from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 14 and Sept. 28, in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, or from 9:45-11:15 a.m. Sundays at the Smith Building when the church meets.