Community Briefs, Aug. 23

Boulder City Animal Shelter Beghera is a miniature pinscher/Chihuahua mix in need of a forever home. He is 6 years old, neutered, housetrained and sweet. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Lake Mead to celebrate Park Service’s birthday, fishing

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger program, fun fishing at the lake, 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Hemenway fishing pier at Boulder Beach. Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife to try to catch some fish. There will be fishing tips and limited bait and gear to check out. You are welcome to bring your own gear. Water shoes, hats and sunglasses are recommended; fishing licenses are required for anyone 12 and older. Reservations requested and can be made by visiting https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information, call 702-486-5127, ext. 3850.

■ Ranger chat, “Fishing tips” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about fishing gear, bait and places to fish on the lake. Call 702-486-5127, ext. 3850, for more information.

■ National Park Service birthday celebration, Saturday, Aug. 25. Join rangers at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road, to celebrate the Park Services’ 102nd birthday. They will be on hand to answer questions about parks found throughout the United States. Birthday cake will be served at 12:30 p.m.

■ Ranger chat, “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the variety of public lands that surround the area.

For additional information, call 702-293-8990.

Book club meeting, crochet program on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Mystery book club, 9 a.m. today, Aug. 23, in the community room. For those 18 and older

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Positive Action, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, in the board room. For those 12-18.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

PFLAG to learn about students’ legal rights

The local PFLAG group will hear a presentation about student rights from a representative with the American Civil Liberties Union when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, in the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

According to a statement by the ACLU, Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students often face discrimination and harassment at school and many officials know very little about laws requiring them to protect LGBT students. Your rights will be explained and discuss what actions you can take.

Singers sought for Red Mountain Choir

Red Mountain Choir will begin rehearsals for its Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 30. All singers 14 and older are invited to participate in the nonauditioned choir.

Rehearsals will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays for the Dec. 7 and 8 concert.

To join or obtain more information, email redmountainmusic@embarqmail.com.

Donors sought for community blood drive

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. Sept. 12 in the gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive two admission tickets to the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament to be held Oct. 31 through Nov. 4 at TPC Summerlin.

To schedule an appointment or receive more information, visit www.bloodhero.com and enter the code bouldercity or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.