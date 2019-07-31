101°F
Community

Community Briefs, Aug. 1

By Boulder City Review
July 31, 2019 - 1:46 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2019 - 1:53 pm

Elks to hold monthly bingo game

Boulder City Elks Lodge No. 1682 will hold its monthly bingo game Monday, Aug. 5, at the lodge, 1217 Boulder City Parkway.

The evening will begin at 4:30 p.m. when hamburgers will be available for purchase. Bingo cards go on sale at 5:30 and play will begin at 6.

Mayor to speak at Democrats’ meeting

Boulder City Mayor Kiernan McManus will address members of the Boulder City Democratic Club when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Additionally, representatives for presidential candidates Jay Inslee and Seth Moulton will speak briefly.

All are welcome. For further information, contact bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Game session concludes summer reading program

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week:

■ Lego book club, 1:30 p.m. today, Aug. 1, in the community room. For those 6-12.

■ Family bedtime storytime, 6 p.m. today, Aug. 1, in the board room.

■ Summer reading program finale, 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, in the community room. Celebrate with board games.

■ Upcycled plastic tote bag, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in the community room. Sign up at the information desk.

■ Crochet for a Cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat out of plastic bags for the homeless. For those 12 and older.

■ Virtual reality lab, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Paintings on albums on exhibit

Acrylic paintings on recycled vinyl albums created by Dawn Lockett will be featured in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery in August.

Lockett, who has been teaching math at secondary schools for the past 17 years, developed an interest in art recently and began working in a variety of media including acrylics, alcohol inks and photography.

She will be the guest of honor at a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, where she will answer questions about her work.

The gallery, inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Rangers to lead full moon hike

Rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area will lead a night hike through Owl Canyon while learning about lunar tales and constellations Saturday, Aug. 10. It is a moderate 2.2-mile round trip hike.

For details and reservations, call 702-293-8990.

