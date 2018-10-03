Commuity Briefs, Oct. 4

Boulder City Animal Shelter Bella is a 7-year-old female black Labrador in need of a forever home. Bella is spayed and well-mannered. For more information, call the Boulder City Animal Shelter at 702-293-9283.

Grace to alter Sunday service time

Grace Community Church, 1150 Wyoming St. will hold only a 9 a.m. service Sunday, Oct. 7, because of crowds and limited parking expected for Art in the Park.

Regular 8 and 10 a.m. services will resume the following week.

Artist’s work reflects her love of West

Boulder City Art Guild & Gallery will feature works by painter Sita Loop during October.

Loop, who was raised in Richmond, Virginia, became fascinated by Native American culture and the West during visits with her grandparents. She said she is inspired by the visual language of Native Americans.

Loop works in oils, acrylics and watercolors. Her subjects include flora, fauna and still life, often blending with Native American petroglyphs.

An artist reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9.

The galley is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

For more information, visit www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Open house caps week of activities at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ STEAM exploration club, 10 a.m. today, Oct. 4, in the community room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Snack and Chat, 10 a.m. today, Oct. 4, in the rotunda.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, in the board room. For those 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, in the board room. For those 6 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the board room. For those 0-24 months old and their caregivers.

■ Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the board room. For those 13 and older.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the board room. For children 2-3 years old and their caregivers.

■ Chess club, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the community room.

■ Open house, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the community room. Learn about the library’s plans.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Fishing focus of events at Lake Mead

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger program, Fishing Fun at the Lake, 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6. Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife at the Hemenway fishing pier to try to catch some fish. NDOW will have fishing tips and limited bait and gear to check out. Water shoes, hats and sunglasses are recommended. Fishing licenses are required for those 12 and older. Reservations are encouraged and can be made at https://register-ed.com/programs/nevada/210-angler-education. For more information and directions, call 702-486-5127, ext. 3850.

■ Ranger chat, “Fishing tips,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join the Nevada Department of Wildlife to learn about fishing gear, bait and the best places to fish on the lake. For more information, call 702-486-5127, ext. 3850.

■ Lake Mead birthday celebration, Monday, Oct. 8. Celebrate the 54th anniversary of the park’s establishment. Cake will be served at 12:30 p.m. at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road.

■ Ranger chat, “Wildlife of Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the wildlife living in the recreation area. A ranger will share tips about wildlife and answer questions about licences and other regulations.

For additional information or to make reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Democratic club to focus on issues, candidates

Members of the Boulder City Democratic Club will learn about ballot issues and candidates during upcoming meetings.

Ballot questions No. 1 and 6 will be the focus of speakers at the club’s 6:30 p.m. meeting Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The club will host a candidates night Tuesday, Oct. 16, in the Multiuse Building, 1204 Sixth St.

Retirees to learn about energy choice initiative

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Ballot question No. 3, the energy-choice initiative, will be the topic of guest speakers Bradley Mayer, who will speak in favor of the proposal, and Devlin Daneshforouz, who will speak against it.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or 702-294-0636.

Medicare changes topic for women’s support group

Anew Women’s Network, a support group for widows, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Guest speaker will be Beth Walker from Trygg Huset Insurance Group, who will discuss changes in Medicare for 2019.

A light lunch will be served.

Rotary to debut Brews, Choo-Choos event

Rotary Club of Boulder City will hold its first Brews and Choo-Choos from 4:30-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 19. The evening event will feature an hourlong ride on the Nevada Southern Railway and beer tasting featuring libations from Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

The ride will be time to see the sunset over the Las Vegas Valley and take photographs. It will go to the new bridge over Interstate 11.

There also will be entertainment at the train depot, 600 Yucca St., and opportunity drawings for prizes such as staycations, helicopter ride, raft trip through Black Canyon and zipline adventure. Additionally, there will be time to visit Ellsmere, the museum’s 1899 Wagner Palace Car (private business car), plus take photos on the rear platform.

Tickets are $50 for first class, which includes a seat in the dining car, snacks and a commemorative beer tasting mug, and $25 for coach, which includes snacks, and can be purchase at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way. Those attending must be 21 or older.

Republican women to hear candidates, about ballot question

The Boulder City Republican Women will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 18, at Railroad Pass Casino.

Guest speakers will be Judge Victor Miller and Rob Martin, candidates for the Boulder City justice of the peace position, Ryan Cherry, a consultant with SB Strategies who will speak in favor of the energy-choice initiative, and Tracy Skenadore, Coalition to Defeat Question 3 spokesperson.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will begin at 11:45. Cost is $22 per person.

Reservations are required and must be made by noon Oct. 11. They can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Pooch Parade to debut Nov. 3

Boulder City will be hold its inaugural Pooch Parade on Saturday, Nov. 3, in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

During the event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., residents can enter their dog in any of the eight competitions, including best holiday outfit, most patriotic, best trick, most obedient, funniest and best theme.

The event also will include dog sport demonstrations, vendors specializing in pet accessories, entertainment and a raffle.

Additional information is available at http://www.BCPoochParade.com or by calling the chamber office at 702-293-2034, calling Linda at 702-558-3865 or emailing kassie@bouldercitychamber.com.