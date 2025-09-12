Class In Session: Bobcats hit the ground running

The 2025-2026 school year is off to an exciting start at Garrett Junior High School. From impressive academic growth to new STEAM classes, our Bobcats are showing what it means to learn, lead, and succeed.

We began our year by joining with the four other Boulder City schools to celebrate the impact teachers have in shaping this community. Coming together as one school family gave us a chance to reflect on the legacy our educators create, the lives they influence, and the opportunities they share with students. It was a meaningful reminder of our “why” and the shared commitment to the families we serve.

Last spring, our state testing results showed remarkable progress. English proficiency increased by 5.6%, math grew by 8.8%, and science saw an 11% jump from the year before. These gains reflect the hard work of our students and the dedication of our teachers, who continue to focus on high expectations, strong instruction, and helping every student reach their potential.

This year, we are building on that momentum with even more opportunities for hands-on learning. We now offer an advanced hydroponics class for students who completed Hydroponics I last year. These students will take on a major challenge: designing, engineering, and building a community greenhouse on campus. Once complete, the greenhouse will serve as a lab where students can explore how plants grow, learn about sustainability, and connect their learning to real-world experiences.

As part of our Green Architecture program, we are excited to invite community partners to join us in this project. Local experts and organizations can play an important role in helping our students learn, while strengthening the bond between our school and community.

Outside the classroom, Garrett is alive with school spirit. Our flag football and cross country teams have kicked off their seasons, giving students the chance to compete, build teamwork, and represent the Bobcats with pride. Athletes are learning about the importance of effort, sportsmanship, and teamwork, in addition to working as a team to represent our school.

Garrett JHS is committed to our core values of Respect, Responsibility, and Integrity. These guide everything we do, from classroom instruction to extracurricular programs. As we look forward, we will continue to challenge our students to aim high, support them as they grow, and celebrate their achievements along the way.

We are grateful for the ongoing support of our Boulder City community. We see the results of our innovative programs, and know that this school year will be the best year yet.