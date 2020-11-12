65°F
Church to fill shoeboxes for children worldwide

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
November 11, 2020 - 4:56 pm
 
Faith Christian Church, 1100 Buchanan Blvd., is hosting a packing party for Operation Christmas Child at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Operation Christmas Child distributes boxes of toys, school supplies and hygiene items to children throughout the world.

A Boulder City church is continuing its tradition of bringing smiles to the faces of children all over the world through Operation Christmas Child.

This program is a project of nonprofit organization Samaritan’s Purse. Through it, shoeboxes filled with gifts are distributed to children throughout the world, many of whom may not have received a present before.

Faith Christian Church will be among 5,000 drop-off sites participating in the national collection week, scheduled Monday, Nov. 16, through Nov. 23.

“This is the second year Faith Christian Church … (has) been able to be a central drop-off location,” said Jennifer Bratton, organizer. “Last year, we collected over 500 boxes.”

The boxes are usually filled with toys, hygiene items, craft items, school supplies, sandals, socks and other small things.

“They go to over 100 countries around the world with not only the gifts we pack but also the gospel and a discipleship program. … This is a great way to get the family involved in giving back and reaching areas that are impossible for some with the love of Christ,” said Bratton.

She said this year the goal is to collect 700 boxes. For those who want to participate, there is a packing party at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at the church. It is co-sponsored by Calvary Chapel Boulder City and Pride in Purity.

The boxes can also be dropped off at the church, 1100 Buchanan Blvd. next week.

People can also donate money to purchase items for the boxes.

Since starting Operation Christmas Child in 1993, Samaritan’s Purse has reached more than 178 million children in 150 countries.

For more information or to volunteer, call Bratton at 702-883-0922.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

