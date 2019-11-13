Church collecting gift-filled boxes for needy children

There’s nothing like opening a box on Christmas morning to bring a smile to one’s face. That is the experience Samaritan’s Purse International is aiming to bring to millions of children around the world through its Operation Christmas Child program.

(Samaritan’s Purse) Operation Christmas Child distributes shoeboxes filled with a variety of items to children around the world.

The program collects shoeboxes filled with gifts that are distributed to children, many of whom have never received a gift before. Faith Christian Church in Boulder City will be among 5,000 drop-off sites participating in the national collection week, scheduled Monday, Nov. 18, through Nov. 25.

The boxes are typically filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies.

Jennifer Bratton, who is helping coordinate the local effort, said she expects at least 500 boxes to be donated in Boulder City, but that number could be as high as 1,000.

For those who would prefer just to donate items, Bratton said combs, toothbrushes, small toys, deflated balls, flip flops, socks and wash rags are needed.

Samaritan’s Purse partners with churches across the world to deliver the gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster and poverty. The national organization’s goal is to reach 11 million children this year.

Donations may be dropped off at Faith Christian Church, 1100 Buchanan Blvd. They will be accepted from 5:50-7:30 p.m. Nov. 18, 20 and 21; from 3-6 p.m. Nov. 19; from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 22; from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 24; and from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 25.

Additionally, the church will host a box packing party at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.

For more information or to volunteer, call Bratton at 702-883-0922.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.