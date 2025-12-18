64°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Community

Christmas dinner open to everyone

Ron Eland/Review file photo Volunteers at last year's Christmas dinner served nearly 300 p ...
Ron Eland/Review file photo Volunteers at last year's Christmas dinner served nearly 300 people.
Ron Eland/Review file photo Patrick Mahoney will again be on hand to sing holiday classics.
Ron Eland/Review file photo Patrick Mahoney will again be on hand to sing holiday classics.
More Stories
bcr default image
Christmas dinner open to everyone
bcr default image
It’s a great time to be a Bobcat
bcr default image
‘BCHS feels like a family’
A special holiday visit to the Veterans Home
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
December 18, 2025 - 3:01 pm
 

Author Ken Poirot once wrote, “The best meals are those prepared by loving hands.”

Poirot may not have been aware of the annual Christmas dinner hosted by the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation, now in its third year, but his words were spot on.

While donations are gladly accepted in person or at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, the free dinner will take place on Christmas from noon to 3 p.m. at 1204 Sixth St.

“Boulder City History and Arts Foundation are committed to establishing the Community Christmas Dinner as a permanent event that people can count on each year, knowing that they have somewhere they can go and celebrate the holidays in a joyful setting,” said BCHA president Ray Turner, who will once again be joined by board members Deb Finnegan and Rose Ann Rabiola Miele.

Last year they served nearly 300 people from the community. Dinner included ham and turkey, along with all the traditional side dishes, which were prepared by volunteers or donated from local businesses.

“The volunteers get great satisfaction from being there in the service of the community,” Turner said. “They also get to celebrate the holiday and have fun at the same time.”

He wanted to stress that the dinner is not geared to any specific segment of the community but rather everyone who wishes to come together on the special day.

“Knowing that you have somewhere to be on that particular day is a very meaningful thing, especially for people who may not have family or may not be able to afford to put on a Christmas dinner at home for their own families,” Turner said. “It is especially meaningful for our seniors.”

On tap once again singing holiday favorites will be local performer Patrick Mahoney.

“The Christmas dinner is a proper event hosted by people who love to help people every day,” said Mahoney, who will also be performing New Year’s Eve at the Boulder City Masonic Lodge. “Ray, Rose Anne and Deborah are amazing hosts. I just love adding to the atmosphere and creating fun. It’s becoming more like a Christmas Day party for the local community where everyone is welcome to drop by.”

For information on Mahoney’s New Year’s Eve performance, visit patrickmahoneymusic.ticketbud.com/nye.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Christmas dinner open to everyone
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

When I first became principal of Martha P. King Elementary School, parent involvement through our Parent Advisory Council, or PAC, was small but full of potential. We began with a single president, then grew to include two co-presidents. Today, that growth has flourished into a fully established nine-member executive committee. That evolution tells an important story about our school and the community that surrounds it.

bcr default image
It’s a great time to be a Bobcat
By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High

This past month was a busy but exciting month at Garrett Junior High School, and our campus is so full of energy for the holiday season.

bcr default image
‘BCHS feels like a family’
By Amy Wagner Principal, Boulder City High School

This time of year, schools across the valley begin recruiting—setting up tables at choice fairs, meeting families, and sharing what makes their campus stand out.

bcr default image
A busy time at Mitchell
By Tracy Echeverria Principal, Mitchell Elementary

As always, Mitchell Elementary is busy providing great learning opportunities inside and outside of the classroom.

bcr default image
What is a critical access hospital?
By Boulder City Hospital

According to the Rural Health Information Hub, a Critical Access Hospital (CAH) is a designation given to eligible rural hospitals who meet certain criteria. This designation was created by Congress via the Balanced Budget Act of 1997 due to the closures of over 400 rural hospitals during the 1980s through the early 1990s. The CAH designation was designed to improve health care access to Americans living in rural areas as well as provided financial stability to the facilities that serve these communities.

A Day in the Sun

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

bcr default image
BC schools earn new classification
By Jason Schrock Principal, Marth King Elementary

This past Saturday, Martha P. King Elementary School joined Andrew J. Mitchell Elementary, Garrett Junior High School, and Boulder City High School at the CCSD Recruitment Fair hosted at Rancho High School. This event marked another important step in our community’s ongoing effort to showcase the exceptional educational opportunities available in Boulder City.

bcr default image
Don’t fall for scams
By BCPD Chief Tim Shea

Phone and text scams cost people across the country millions of dollars a year. Phone fraudsters use the threat of arrest warrants, the promise of romance and even disasters to con unsuspecting people aout of hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars. These thieves often target senior citizens, because the scam artists know that most seniors will be polite and trusting. Many of these crimes are perpetrated outside the jurisdiction where the crime occurred, making them tough to investigate.