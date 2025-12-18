Christmas dinner open to everyone

Author Ken Poirot once wrote, “The best meals are those prepared by loving hands.”

Poirot may not have been aware of the annual Christmas dinner hosted by the Boulder City History and Arts Foundation, now in its third year, but his words were spot on.

While donations are gladly accepted in person or at the Boulder Dam Credit Union, the free dinner will take place on Christmas from noon to 3 p.m. at 1204 Sixth St.

“Boulder City History and Arts Foundation are committed to establishing the Community Christmas Dinner as a permanent event that people can count on each year, knowing that they have somewhere they can go and celebrate the holidays in a joyful setting,” said BCHA president Ray Turner, who will once again be joined by board members Deb Finnegan and Rose Ann Rabiola Miele.

Last year they served nearly 300 people from the community. Dinner included ham and turkey, along with all the traditional side dishes, which were prepared by volunteers or donated from local businesses.

“The volunteers get great satisfaction from being there in the service of the community,” Turner said. “They also get to celebrate the holiday and have fun at the same time.”

He wanted to stress that the dinner is not geared to any specific segment of the community but rather everyone who wishes to come together on the special day.

“Knowing that you have somewhere to be on that particular day is a very meaningful thing, especially for people who may not have family or may not be able to afford to put on a Christmas dinner at home for their own families,” Turner said. “It is especially meaningful for our seniors.”

On tap once again singing holiday favorites will be local performer Patrick Mahoney.

“The Christmas dinner is a proper event hosted by people who love to help people every day,” said Mahoney, who will also be performing New Year’s Eve at the Boulder City Masonic Lodge. “Ray, Rose Anne and Deborah are amazing hosts. I just love adding to the atmosphere and creating fun. It’s becoming more like a Christmas Day party for the local community where everyone is welcome to drop by.”

For information on Mahoney’s New Year’s Eve performance, visit patrickmahoneymusic.ticketbud.com/nye.