87°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Chautauqua returns with ‘Humorists’

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
September 1, 2021 - 4:18 pm
 
(Boulder City Chautauqua) Doug Watson will portray Will Rogers when Boulder City Chautauqua pre ...
(Boulder City Chautauqua) Doug Watson will portray Will Rogers when Boulder City Chautauqua presents “Great American Humorists” on Oct. 22 and 23 at Boulder Creek Pavilion.

After a year filled with historic moments as the world dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boulder City Chautauqua is adding some much-needed humor into people’s lives.

After missing last year’s presentation, Chautauqua returns Oct. 22 and 23 with “Great American Humorists.”

The three performances will feature Doug Watson as Will Rogers, Karen Vuranch as Julia Child, Susan Marie Frontczak as Erma Bombeck and McAvoy Layne as Mark Twain.

“We are excited about them because we all need some humor at this point with everything going on in the world,” said program director Ihla Crowley. “I think people are ready, too.”

Crowley, who served as Boulder City Chautauqua’s first program director about 30 years ago, has stepped back into the role this year.

After working with Chautauqua for 10 years, she turned over the reins to another group, which ran the program for 20 years. Crowley said she was asked to come back this year as the organization regroups.

“We are trying to return to our roots.”

As the city continues to grapple with the coronavirus, the Chautauqua committee had to make a few changes to this year’s program, including the location. Crowley said though they would have preferred to remain at the historic Boulder Theatre, it wasn’t available this year.

The new site, Boulder Creek Pavilion, has a slightly smaller capacity — 350 vs. 398 — and is flat. To help ensure all spectators can see the Chautauqua scholars, a stage will be set up and the rows will be staggered, she said.

The Oct. 22 performance, set for 6 p.m., will be a double feature with Watson and Vuranch. Frontczak’s presentation is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 23 and Layne will take the stage at 6 p.m. Oct. 23.

Crowley said Layne takes his appearances as Twain seriously and barely comes out of character “even for business.”

Each presentation will feature the scholar’s monologue, a question-and-answer session as the Chautauqua character and a question-and-answer session with the scholar.

Prior to each presentation, there will be entertainment provided by Bob Buetler, Steve Cottrell, Elaine Hardy and Sharon Resnikoff.

Performances will be held at the Boulder Creek Pavilion, 1501 Veterans’ Memorial Drive.

Tickets are $15 per person per performance. They are available at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.; Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 100 Nevada Way; and Ace Hardware, 541 Nevada Way. They can also be purchased online at www.bcchautauqua.org.

A meet-and-greet reception with the Chautauqua scholars is planned for Oct. 21. Tickets are $35 each.

For more information about Chautauqua, visit www.bcchatauqua.org or call 760-877-0425.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway, will m ...
Best Bets, Sept. 2-8
By Boulder City Review

1 CARS AND CARE: Chilly Jilly’z will celebrate its eighth anniversary with a benefit car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. There will be prizes and drawings; there is a $20 fee to enter the car show. The Patio will be open during the car show. Proceeds will aid the restaurant manager’s mother, who recently had a stroke. The eatery is at 1680 Boulder City Parkway.

(Getty Images)
BC woman helps veterans get dental care
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

As I have written in the past, Boulder City has long been a supporter of veterans and their families. Not only the city itself, but also a large number of individual residents.

(Bob Morris) This fruit tree has collar rot disease from keeping the soil too wet or planting i ...
Excessive moisture can cause collar rot
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I have a one hopseed bush out of about 20 that were planted about seven years ago that died about a week ago after the rain. I am watering them deeply only once a week. Before that they were all doing fine.

(Bob Morris) Depending on the variety, removing early flowers from a pepper plant will allow it ...
Online Extra: Flowers take energy away from plant’s growth
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. I am growing peppers from seed and the plants are starting to flower when they are very small. Can I remove the flowers and let them get larger and then let them flower?

(Norma Vally) Using a fulcrum point creates leverage that makes lifting heavy items shockingly ...
Outsmart need for brute strength
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Back in my TV days, in interviews, I was often asked about the differences between men and women in construction. The truth is, there’s not much to report. I’ve come across subtle differences, like women tending to have greater patience and paying more attention to details. But for me, the outstanding difference is a physical one, namely, strength.