Community

Center keeps seniors, their needs at forefront

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 8, 2020 - 2:40 pm
 

Local seniors may be gone from the Senior Center of Boulder City, but they are certainly not forgotten.

Since March 17, when the facility closed to the public, staff has been working behind the scenes to provide meals, regular wellness checks and surprises to its patrons.

Victoria Mason, executive director, said the number of meals they are delivering each weekday through the Meals on Wheels program has jumped since the service began including “congregate” participants, those who would traditionally dine at the center.

“We now have 79-85 clients on what I refer to as a congregate delivery,” she said. “Our regular homebound delivery is up to 51.”

When the program first began, the center had 68 congregate and 47 homebound clients it would deliver meals to.

In addition to the meals, the center is providing special packages of nonperishable foods and some household items, which can be delivered or picked up.

“Once a week seniors can either receive drive-up service — if they call us when they are on their way, we will watch and bring the box out and put it in their vehicle for them, or we will deliver it once a week. Some want just the weekend amount, but others, who are not receiving the hot meal, are happy to get a week’s worth of nonperishables,” Mason said. “I think over the last two weeks we had 128 people receive the care packages.”

The center is also doing wellness checks by telephone and made 423 calls so far.

“(They) are so grateful that we are thinking of them.”

Additionally, the center has started publishing its monthly newsletter weekly, adding jokes, puzzles, games, pictures and a mail-in contest, along with informative articles. They are delivered with the meals.

“We thought it might be good for the time being to give people something to do and keep them up to date on what we are doing,” Mason said.

The center will be serving its Easter lunch Friday, April 10, and plans to send everyone a card and a treat with their meals.

Mason said she commends the city, Community Development Director Michael Mays, City Manager Al Noyola and Mayor Kiernan McManus for their assistance, helping with volunteer coordination, starting a donation center to replenish products and inviting area businesses to participate in a virtual meeting with Rep. Susie Lee to learn about the stimulus and its benefits.

“The Boulder City community is one of a kind,” she said.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

