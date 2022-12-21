Budd honored by city

Andy Budd, a service plumber technician in the city’s public works department, has been named Boulder City’s employee of the year.

(Photo courtesy Boulder City) Andy Budd, left, is presented with the Employee of the Year award by City Manager Taylour Tedder on Dec. 8. Budd is part of the city’s public works department.

The award was presented by City Manager Taylour Tedder earlier this month.

He was nominated for the award by three of his co-workers, who said he “never hesitates to help anyone regardless of how dirty, tough, or tiring the job may be;” has been an “integral part of our larger projects” and remains flexible to the task at hand; and “always has a cool, calm, and positive attitude and works extremely well with anyone.”

Additionally, his co-workers said there are “far fewer work tasks, repairs, and replacement of items that need to be completed by outside contractors. This saves the city a significant amount of money,” because of his work.

Humbled by the award, Budd said, “I’m sure there are a lot of people in the city who work just as hard as I do.”

Budd, who provides maintenance and responds to emergencies, has worked for the city for a little more than three years.

“I genuinely enjoy the people I work with,” he said. “They make it interesting and fun. It’s a great group of guys.”

A native of Boulder City and 1999 graduate of Boulder City High School, Budd has been working as a plumber since June 1999, when he joined his father at their family business, Budd’s Plumbing.

He and his wife, Melanie, have two children, Matthew, 10 and Charlotte, 6. Budd said raising a family keeps him busy, but he does enjoy “typical guy stuff,” including sports and playing the bass guitar.

He was in a band when he was younger and recently started playing again with his brother and nephew.

