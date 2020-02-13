Boulder’s Best: Top ways to spoil your valentine

Friday is Valentine’s Day, a day when romance and romantic love is celebrated.

Rail Explorers Las Vegas, the outdoor attraction featuring pedal-powered rail bikes, offers three specialty Valentine's Day tours from the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City to Railroad Pass Casino.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Candy Company, 1643 Boulder City Parkway, is offering special candy and gifts for Valentine's Day.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Floral arrangements to fit all budgets are available at Boulder City Florist, 1229 Arizona St., for Valentine's Day.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Heart-shaped candies, ideal for Valentine's Day, are available at Grandma Daisy's Candy and Ice Cream Parlor, 530 Nevada Way.

In honor of this special occasion, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of places where people can find special items to spoil their loved ones.

Boulder City Florist, 1229 Arizona St.

Red roses and other flowers are synonymous with Valentine’s Day, and Boulder City Florist offers a variety of options for those who are looking for something special for their sweetie.

Designer Kelsey Thompson said the store prides itself on working with customers to create special arrangements for their loved ones.

“Our specialty is creating designs with the customer one-on-one and making something unique,” she said.

For Valentine’s Day, the shop offers small, medium or large flower arrangements that can be tailored to anyone’s budget.

“You can still get something pretty with two flowers,” Thompson said.

Boulder City Candy Company, 1643 Boulder City Parkway

Another popular item on Valentine’s Day is candy and special items are available at Boulder City Candy Company.

The store is home to a variety of unique treats and gifts including chocolate and stuffed animals.

For the holiday, manager Wendy Walker said they have boxes of chocolates as well as sour and sweet candy. They also have packages of candy available for purchase that children can give out to their classmates.

For an interactive experience, customers can make their own Teddy Mountain stuffed animal for or with their loved ones. Once stuffed, there are special Valentine’s Day outfits available, she said.

Grandma Daisy’s Candy and Ice Cream Parlor, 530 Nevada Way

There’s nothing sweeter than spoiling your sweetheart with sweets and Grandma Daisy’s is the place to find what you need.

The store specializes in chocolate covered strawberries for the holiday. Jessie Morelli said she starts making them Thursday evening so they are fresh and available for Valentine’s Day. She also said the strawberries they use are bigger than those available in the grocery store.

“We special order them,” she said.

Grandma Daisy’s also has many other types of candy and ice cream that can make for a great Valentine’s Day outing with your sweetie.

Milo’s Cellar, 538 Nevada Way

For a special dinner out, Milo’s Cellar is offering a special prix fixe menu from 4-9 p.m.

The meal features filet mignon medallions with bordelaise and bearnaise sauces, served with orzo and lobster bisque. For dessert, raspberry bread pudding will be served.

The cost is $30 per person and no reservations are required. Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rail Explorers, 601 Yucca St.

For something different than food, flowers or candy, Rail Explorers has three special pedal-powered rail bikes tours for the occasion on Friday.

The Sweetheart Afternoon Tour, Sweetheart Sunset Tour and After-Dark Valentine’s Tour all include a 4-mile downhill ride along the railroad tracks from the Nevada State Railroad Museum to Railroad Pass Casino. There will also be gourmet chocolates, sparkling wine and a ride back to the museum on a historic train.

Additionally, the sunset and after-dark tours will have an open fire at the picnic area to add to the evening’s festivities. The cost is $100 for two guests and $180 for four guests. For more information, visit http://www.railexplorers.net.

