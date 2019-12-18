Boulder’s Best: More Dam Good Holiday Light Displays
The home at 608 Kendrick Place includes different-colored twinkling lights, as well as reminders of the holiday season.
Lights, garlands, gingerbread men and candy canes were featured at a house on the 500 block of Seventh Street.
The decorations at this home near the corner of New Mexico Street and Avenue K include multicolored and white lights.
In addition to lights at this home in the 1500 block of Fifth Street, there are candy canes and a nativity scene.
The home at the corner of Utah Street and Northridge Drive has multicolored lights all around the roof, home and fence.
The home at 1422 Pueblo Drive features multicolored lights and other Christmas decorations.