Boulder’s Best: More Dam Good Holiday Light Displays

The home at 608 Kendrick Place includes different-colored twinkling lights, as well as reminders of the holiday season.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The home at 608 Kendrick Place includes different colored twinkling lights as well as reminders of the holiday season.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) Lights, garlands, gingerbread men and candy canes were featured at a house on the 500 block of Seventh Street.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The decorations at this home near the corner of New Mexico Street and Avenue K include multicolored and white lights.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) In addition to lights at this home in the 1500 block of Fifth Street, there are candy canes and a nativity scene.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The home at the corner of Utah Street and Northridge Drive has multicolored lights all around the roof, home and fence.

(Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review) The home at 1422 Pueblo Drive features multicolored lights and other Christmas decorations.

