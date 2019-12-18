43°F
Community

Boulder’s Best: More Dam Good Holiday Light Displays

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
December 18, 2019 - 2:29 pm
 

The home at 608 Kendrick Place includes different-colored twinkling lights, as well as reminders of the holiday season.

Lights, garlands, gingerbread men and candy canes were featured at a house on the 500 block of Seventh Street.

The decorations at this home near the corner of New Mexico Street and Avenue K include multicolored and white lights.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

In addition to lights at this home in the 1500 block of Fifth Street, there are candy canes and a nativity scene.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

The home at the corner of Utah Street and Northridge Drive has multicolored lights all around the roof, home and fence.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review

The home at 1422 Pueblo Drive features multicolored lights and other Christmas decorations.

By Celia Shortt Goodyear

Boulder City Review

