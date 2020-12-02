Boulder’s Best: Holiday Light Displays You Should See

Mike Pacini Mike and Morgan Pacini's home at 653 Arrayo Way features a Christmas Yoda, Santa Claus and other holiday characters, lights and decorations as well as a musical light show.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home at the corner of Utah Street and Northridge Drive has lots of holiday lights. It also has lighted animals along the left and decorated trees.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 500 block of Utah Street has lights and enormous blow-up decorations including a sleeping Santa Claus and reindeer.

Dennis Chatwin The home at 1405 Bronco Road is lit up every night from 5:30-9 p.m.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review This home in the 500 block of Fifth Street features multicolored lights, a snowman and lighted animals.

