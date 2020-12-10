Boulder’s Best: Holiday displays light up town
This home on Saddle Drive is accented with blue holiday lights and offers passersby a light projection show.
Celia Shortt Goodyear/ Boulder City Review
Multicolored twinkling lights and white dangling ones decorate this home on Azul Way in a festive manner.
Santa Claus and some of his reindeer are visiting this home on Lillo Court for the holidays.
This home on Highland Drive offers lights and a show. For the complete show, tune to 88.5-FM when driving by.