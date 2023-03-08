60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Boulder City Nuggets: Huxford at home in BC

By Bill Evans Boulder City Review
March 8, 2023 - 3:06 pm
 
(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Boulder City native Dr. Bleu Huxford recently returned to town ...
(Bill Evans/Boulder City Review) Boulder City native Dr. Bleu Huxford recently returned to town with his family and is now practicing at Downtown Dental on Arizona Street. He lettered in football and wrestling when he was a student at Boulder City High School.

When Dr. Bleu Huxford finished dental school and training and was looking for a place to begin a practice, he felt himself being called home to Boulder City.

A native of the city whose father, Andrew Huxford, had two offices in town, Bleu Huxford found himself with the opportunity to take over one of those as his own practice. After months of upgrading equipment, painting and decorating, Bleu Huxford has begun accepting new patients at Downtown Dental, 1150 Arizona St.

“I have great memories of growing up in Boulder City,” Bleu Huxford said. “I’m married and have two toddlers, ages 4 and 2, and I hope they can get some of the advantages I feel like I had.”

In addition to his stated love of the small-town lifestyle, many of the advantages Bleu Huxford is focused on are centered on sports and outdoor activities.

“I was pretty heavily involved in sports as a kid and my dad was a big supporter. Some of my fondest memories are of seeing how he gave back to the community through youth and school sports,” he said.

As a student at Boulder City High School, Bleu Huxford lettered in football and wrestling as well competing in shot put and discus on the track team. While attending Southern Utah University in Cedar City, he played competitive rugby until he had an epiphany about his future.

“Rugby is a pretty rough sport and, as much as I loved playing, I had this realization that if I was going to go into dentistry, having a bunch of broken fingers was probably not the best idea,” he said.

After earning a degree in biology in Cedar City, Bleu Huxford lived in Las Vegas while attending the UNLV School of Dental Medicine.

He and his family spend time hiking, snowboarding and riding horses at their property in Utah.

“When I was younger, I did my share of dumb stuff,” he says. “And I had plenty of jobs that required hard, physical labor. At some point I figured out it was going to be better for me to follow my dad’s path and do something where I used my brain more than my back.”

Still, he did much of the rehab and painting work at the office in Boulder City’s historic downtown himself. And his high school letterman’s jacket hangs on one wall as part of the waiting room decor.

His Downtown Dental office has been open since mid-February.

“I’m really glad to be home and starting this new phase,” he said. “Boulder City is in my family’s blood. It’s a great place to raise kids and I’m excited to be back.”

Contact reporter Bill Evans at wevans@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jill Rowland-Lagan
Citizens’ voices carry powerful messages
By Jill Rowland-Lagan The Business of Tourism

Having just come off an important election season and heading into the beautiful spring event season, I am struck by how important the involvement of our residents is to the ultimate success of our community.

(Photo courtesy Norma Vally) To top of the recycling bin provided by Boulder City Disposal clea ...
Improper recycling waste of time, hazardous
By Norma Vally Home Matters

We all know the importance of recycling: lessen the load in landfills, ease the need for raw materials from the Earth, reduce pollution, create jobs, etc. The list of environmental, societal and economic benefits of recycling is long, but only if you’re doing it right. Evidently, Boulder City residents could be doing a better job.

Mayor Joe Hardy
Editor merits thanks for efforts on behalf of city
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

Journalists have a very specific way to let their editors know an article is complete: They type -30- at the end, to signify that the article is complete. After more than a decade, Hali Bernstein Saylor is putting a – 30- at the end of informing, entertaining and sharing the best (and sometimes the worst) of our community in the Boulder City Review.

(Getty Images)
Tale of Pahranagat Valley traveling stones moved many
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

A legend of the Old West and one from Nevada’s yesteryear that was around for a long time is the story about some stones, small rocks really, in parts of the Pahranagat Valley that were said to possess some very unique and unusual properties.

(Chuck N. Baker/Boulder City Review) Carolyn Buhlmann presented Quilts of Valor that she made t ...
Quilts, cats define Carolyn Buhlmann
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

It’s been a bit chilly in Southern Nevada recently. But for many lucky military veterans, chances are they are sleeping a lot warmer these days. That’s because they’re keeping the cold away while slumbering under quilts produced and presented by Boulder City resident Carolyn Buhlmann.

(Photo courtesy J Campbell Design) Wallpaper, such as this bright sheet wallpaper, is once agai ...
Wallpaper on trend in big, bold way
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Gone are the days of our ancestors’ tacky and outdated wallpaper. Indeed, wallpaper has come in and out of fashion for decades, with its most recent “out” in the ’80s and ’90s when painted, faux-finished and textured walls were most popular. Since that time, wallpaper has evolved into a high-fashion, high-tech and even seismic wallcovering.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Company Store is celebrating Valentine ...
Historic Valentine
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review

Mayor Joe Hardy
Working together helps entire region
By Joe Hardy Special to the Boulder City Review

We’ve all heard the old adage, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” I find that statement to be so true for Southern Nevada. While the people of Boulder City have accomplished many amazing things over the past 92 years, there has always been a spirit of teamwork, collaboration and strong alliances that drive us forward.

(File photo) The 19th annual Dam Short Film Festival returns to in-person screenings Feb. 16-20 ...
Film fest returns to in-person schedule
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

After two years of trying to do everything online, Lee Lanier is ready to welcome live audiences back to the Dam Short Film Festival. The latest edition of the popular festival is scheduled to run Feb. 16-20 in downtown Boulder City.

(Photo courtesy Bob Morris) The yellowing leaves shows how poorly this green spire euonymus tol ...
Heat tolerance affected by location, proximity to wall
By Bob Morris Gardening

Q. After reading your recent gardening piece I have decided to take your advice and replace the bougainvillea and the western redbud with cat’s claw vine and an apricot and protect it with shade cloth. Is it better to plant a bareroot fruit tree or a potted one? Also, in this hot spot would a peach have as much chance as an apricot? As to shading the plants and wall should they be covered completely or built to only provide afternoon shade? My last question has to do with western redbud. I want to attempt to transplant it to a more favorable location. Is now a good time to transplant and are there steps I can take to help it survive?