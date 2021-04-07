Book ‘em: Library welcomes visitors

It’s National Library Week and its theme, “Welcome to Your Library,” hits home for the local community as the Boulder City Library recently reopened its facility to visitors.

Boulder City Library The staff of the Boulder City Library, standing, from left, Gayle Carlson, Brittany Bletsch, Michele Kessler, Mary Hughes, Anne Karr, Hillary Rambo, Kesia Brooks, Jessica Jones; kneeling, from left, Courtney Causey and Kimberly Diehm, is excited to welcome visitors back to the facility.

“We are so excited that since reopening the library has been steadily busy,” said Kim Diehm, library director. “Many visitors have expressed their happiness that the library is open so they can browse the collection. For those not ready to walk inside, we are currently still offering curbside delivery.”

Due to COVID-19, Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., was closed for in-person browsing for about a year. In that time, the facility offered curbside delivery to pick up requested items and was able to offer limited computer access to patrons, but all its usual activities were canceled.

National Library Week started Monday and is sponsored by the American Library Association. This year’s theme highlights how libraries have been helping their patrons through the pandemic and adapting their services to fit the changing operating requirements. During the pandemic, Boulder City Library staff came up with creative ways to do all of that.

“There was an immediate demand for online services and access, which was met with the issuance of electronic cards, online and telephone reference, Wi-Fi availability in the amphitheater and as far as the parking lot, and a variety of databases that offered educational and entertainment opportunities for everyone while at home,” Diehm said.

The staff also created many online story times, cooking classes, book clubs and STEM programs on the library’s YouTube channel.

“COVID-19 caused all of our worlds to turn upside down, but I am so proud of the way library staff adjusted to the sense of disorientation to quickly formulate some kind of plan,” said Diehm.

Even though it’s been back open since March 1, visiting the library is different than it used to be, and staff has implemented changes at the facility to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

Diehm said those changes include water bottle fillers instead of water fountains, limited seating and study tables, no-touch wave plates to open the entrance doors, social distancing markers showing people where to stand, more space between computer stations and plenty of sanitizing stations.

Hard surfaces are also cleaned frequently.

Visitors must wear face coverings the whole time they are there, practice proper social distancing, follow staff direction, limit their time in the library to 60 minutes or less, stay home if not feeling well and not hold the Boulder City Library District responsible for any exposure or future illness that could possibly occur.

The Boulder City Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

