80°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Book ‘em: Library welcomes visitors

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 7, 2021 - 3:47 pm
 
Boulder City Library The staff of the Boulder City Library, standing, from left, Gayle Carlson, ...
Boulder City Library The staff of the Boulder City Library, standing, from left, Gayle Carlson, Brittany Bletsch, Michele Kessler, Mary Hughes, Anne Karr, Hillary Rambo, Kesia Brooks, Jessica Jones; kneeling, from left, Courtney Causey and Kimberly Diehm, is excited to welcome visitors back to the facility.

It’s National Library Week and its theme, “Welcome to Your Library,” hits home for the local community as the Boulder City Library recently reopened its facility to visitors.

“We are so excited that since reopening the library has been steadily busy,” said Kim Diehm, library director. “Many visitors have expressed their happiness that the library is open so they can browse the collection. For those not ready to walk inside, we are currently still offering curbside delivery.”

Due to COVID-19, Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., was closed for in-person browsing for about a year. In that time, the facility offered curbside delivery to pick up requested items and was able to offer limited computer access to patrons, but all its usual activities were canceled.

National Library Week started Monday and is sponsored by the American Library Association. This year’s theme highlights how libraries have been helping their patrons through the pandemic and adapting their services to fit the changing operating requirements. During the pandemic, Boulder City Library staff came up with creative ways to do all of that.

“There was an immediate demand for online services and access, which was met with the issuance of electronic cards, online and telephone reference, Wi-Fi availability in the amphitheater and as far as the parking lot, and a variety of databases that offered educational and entertainment opportunities for everyone while at home,” Diehm said.

The staff also created many online story times, cooking classes, book clubs and STEM programs on the library’s YouTube channel.

“COVID-19 caused all of our worlds to turn upside down, but I am so proud of the way library staff adjusted to the sense of disorientation to quickly formulate some kind of plan,” said Diehm.

Even though it’s been back open since March 1, visiting the library is different than it used to be, and staff has implemented changes at the facility to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

Diehm said those changes include water bottle fillers instead of water fountains, limited seating and study tables, no-touch wave plates to open the entrance doors, social distancing markers showing people where to stand, more space between computer stations and plenty of sanitizing stations.

Hard surfaces are also cleaned frequently.

Visitors must wear face coverings the whole time they are there, practice proper social distancing, follow staff direction, limit their time in the library to 60 minutes or less, stay home if not feeling well and not hold the Boulder City Library District responsible for any exposure or future illness that could possibly occur.

The Boulder City Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
King Elementary School King Elementary School counselor Brian Bradshaw and Malley Jobin show of ...
King’s curriculum grows through garden program
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

King Elementary School is taking some of its lessons outside of the classroom thanks to a partnership with the Boulder City Community Gardens.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, is celebrating its 7 ...
Elks aim to better community
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

For 75 years, members of Boulder City Elks, Lodge 1682, have been working to better the community.

(Norma Vally) Regular maintenance is needed to keep your air conditioner in running order. When ...
Noisy air-conditioning unit shouldn’t be ignored
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Many of us may have fired up our air conditioners for the first time this year this week. That cooled air reassures us that we’ll make it through another triple-digit summer. What’s troubling is if our air conditioner suddenly makes strange noises.

(Patti Diamond) Oatmeal is a frugal and versatile morning meal. It can be endlessly customized ...
Overnight oatmeal packs power for pennies
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

When it comes to cheap eats it doesn’t get more frugal and fabulous than oatmeal. It’s a whole grain, packed with fiber and nutrients, the taste is compatible with endless variations and costs mere pennies per serving. Are you sold yet? How about this? You can literally make it while you sleep. Does that appeal to your inner multitasker? Yup. Mine, too.

(Patti Diamond) Thinly sliced vegetables arranged in a spiral are the stars of this colorful tart.
Vegetables star in colorful tart
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Spring has sprung and Easter is just around the corner. I was wandering the produce department and saw these beautiful multi-hued rainbow carrots. They reminded me of my favorite line from the Rankin/Bass Easter television special.

(Patti Diamond) Matzo ball soup is a traditional offering during Passover, which begins at sund ...
Traditional soup comforting year-round
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Ah, matzo ball soup. The very words conjure soothing comfort to the soul. Rich savory chicken broth with tender pieces of chicken and pillowy, cloud-like dumplings made from matzo. Anytime I see it on the menu at a deli I order it, especially if I’m in need of revitalization. They don’t call it Jewish penicillin for nothing.

Nevada citizen a Revolutionary descendant
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

The National Sons of the American Revolution was formed in 1876 by John Austin Stevens, who envisioned a hereditary social group. In 1889, William Osborn McDowell formed a similar group and decided to expand it to be a mass movement of descendants of Revolutionary patriots as opposed to a more closed social club that Stevens had formed. Additionally, McDowell was instrumental in forming the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution in 1890. A chapter of that organization thrives in Nevada.

(Patti Diamond) You can hide vegetables from picky eaters in sauces and dishes such as this ma ...
Get saucy to hide vegetables from picky eaters
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Even the most enthusiastic vegetable lovers can have a hard time getting that five a day. But when you have kids who act like you’re trying to poison them with peas, it’s even harder. That said, I’m not above suggesting you sneak veggies into your children’s food. Welcome to this episode of “Crouching Mother, Hidden Veggies.”

Getty Images
Barley ‘burglary’ lands Eureka its first jail
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Since 1865, the bustling mining camp of Eureka, an offshoot of Austin, was rolling along nicely, producing a wealth of ore for the stamp mills.