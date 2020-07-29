94°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Best dam places to cool off during the pandemic

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
July 29, 2020 - 3:55 pm
 

With Boulder City being in the middle of global pandemic and high summer temperatures, it can be difficult for residents to find a place to get out and cool down. To help them know what is open, the Boulder City Review has compiled a list of places to cool down, swim or just play in some refreshing water.

Boulder City pool, 861 Avenue B

Currently, residents can swim at the pool at various times Monday through Thursday. The facility is closed Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Open swim is available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday, and adult lap swim is available from 6-9 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. Additionally, family swim time is from 5-6 p.m.

Advanced registration is required for entrance to the facility. Payments, registrations and court reservations are accepted over the phone at (702)293-9286. Space is limited for all activities.

Racquetball and Wallyball reservations are also available but no drop-in appointments are allowed.

Additionally, masks must be worn in the locker room or when walking to the pool from the locker room. They do not need to be worn in the water, but social distancing must be maintained. It should also be followed in the other areas of the facility.

Admission is $2 for children through age 17 and for seniors 60 and older. For adults ages 18-59, admission is $3. For information about current activities and classes at the pool, visit www.bcnv.org/242/Pool-Racquetball-Complex or call 702-293-9286.

Splash park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

Boulder City’s splash park is free to use and open for all.

It is operated by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and features different water play attractions, allowing children and adults to run around and cool down at the same time.

The splash park is currently open all day and has shaded areas for parents to bring their towels or chairs and sit and watch their kids play. Masks are not required to be worn, but social distancing is required.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

This national park is located just outside of town and has several areas where people can swim, boat and play the water to cool off. Due to the pandemic, park officials are asking visitors to keep their groups to 10 people or less in all these areas and to set up 10 feet away from others.

Boulder Beach

This beach is open daily to cars from 6:30 a.m. until dusk.

Visitors are encouraged to wear life jackets when in the water, as the lake’s waters are powerful, are surprisingly cold the deeper you get and can cause problems for even the best swimmers. Those who do not have a life jacket can borrow one from several loaner stations.

Willow Beach

Just 14 miles south of the border with Arizona is the road to Willow Beach, which offers a sandy beach on the shore of the Colorado River as well as a good launch spot for kayaks, paddleboards and boats. It does fill up on the weekends.

Lake Mohave

A little farther south into the recreation area, this body of water includes several places where people can swim: Cottonwood Cove, Princess Cove and Cabinsite Cove. Both Cottonwood Cove and Princess Cove have sandy beaches and life jacket loaner stations. Cottonwood Cove does fill up on the weekends. Cabinsite Cove has a rocky beach and the National Park Service recommends water shoes be worn there.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner, left, ...
Class of 2020 finally gets graduation ceremony
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s Class of 2020 was finally able to celebrate graduation even though the commencement ceremony was different than ones in the past.

Patti Diamond The Honey Mustard Chicken salad is a summer family favorite, and the dressing dou ...
Simple savings on summer salads
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

It’s so stinkin’ hot! I barely want to eat, let alone heat up the house cooking something. So, we’ve been on a salad kick lately. One drawback to having salads is the cost can add up. Here are some tips to help you save some green while buying your greens.

Norma Vally Cleaning products help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Shining a (UV) light on sanitizing surfaces
By Norma Vally Boulder City Review

As COVID-19 persists in our lives, so too is the manner in which we’re combating it. Best practices for business cleaning and sanitizing during the pandemic are in place from CDC, FDA, EPA, and OSHA. Residentially, we should be upping our disinfecting game as well.

(Patti Diamond) Pork riblets or rib tips provide the same flavor as ribs but at less cost. Both ...
Satisfy rib cravings on budget
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Do you love ribs? Who doesn’t? (Sorry to all my vegetarians. Look away.) Although ribs are already quite inexpensive, did you know there are cuts of pork, similar to ribs, that are even cheaper? I’m talking about riblets and rib tips. Perhaps you’ve seen them in the meat department of your grocery store but weren’t sure what to do with them. If you like ribs, and being frugal and fabulous, these cuts of pork should be on your radar.

New laws protect funding for student veterans
By Chuck N. Baker Veterans Reporter

Much has been written in recent months about financial relief for individuals, families and businesses affected by the COVID-19 virus. Almost lost in the shuffle were college students attending classes under the GI Bill and who, among other things, had been receiving government subsidies toward housing. Recent legislation has corrected that oversight.

 
Siblings reunite for fun day
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Several siblings living in separate foster homes were recently able to reunite and spend time together at a nearby water park.

(Patti Diamond) In about 15 minutes, you can make a quick pickled onion that adds zing to pract ...
Quickly pickled onions add potent punch
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

How about a recipe that’s embarrassingly easy to prepare, is ready in minutes, costs next to nothing and can add amazing flavor to many of your favorite meals? Are you with me? I’m talking about homemade quick pickled onions. There’s something very satisfying about making personalized condiments. Once you start making these, your fridge will never be the same. You’ll always have a jar of pickled onions waiting to add a bright zing of acid to enhance your every meal.

Nevada Historical Society) The dry mining process to extract gold from quartzite at the stamp m ...
‘Delamar Dust’ cast pallor over mining town
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Nothing remains to be seen of a plague that once was an indiscriminate killer of one particular Nevada mining community, but you can find it when you go in search of the state’s yesteryear.