Community

Best Bets, Sept. 2-8

By Boulder City Review
September 1, 2021 - 4:16 pm
 
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway, will m ...
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway, will mark its eighth anniversary, Monday, Sept. 6, with a car show and benefit to aid its manager’s mother, who had a stroke.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

1 CARS AND CARE: Chilly Jilly’z will celebrate its eighth anniversary with a benefit car show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. There will be prizes and drawings; there is a $20 fee to enter the car show. The Patio will be open during the car show. Proceeds will aid the restaurant manager’s mother, who recently had a stroke. The eatery is at 1680 Boulder City Parkway.

2 GHOST STORIES: The “Haunted Boulder City Ghost & UFO Tour” debuts Friday in downtown. The walking tour, which lasts about an hour, will include tales about the city’s spirited residents. Tickets are $19.95 for adults and $12.95 for children ages 12 and under. For more information, visit www.HauntedBoulderCity.com.

3 GRAB SOME POPCORN: And head over to Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., for a screening of “Teen Wolf.” The movie, which is rated PG, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. There is no cost to attend.

