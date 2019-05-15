Behind the Chalkboard: Julie Murray

Julie Murray

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the teachers in the community, why they do what they do and a glimpse of their lives outside of the classroom.

Julie Murray

Teaches English, AP English and yearbook at Boulder City High School.

Completing her 13th year as a teacher.

Why did you become a teacher?

I had a really good 12th grade English teacher, Mrs. Phoenix. She was very passionate. When I got to college, I decided to be like her. I majored in English but did not get a teaching certification. I went back to school to get my certification when I was 40. The day my daughter started kindergarten, I started teaching. She is a senior this year.

What is your favorite part of teaching?

I really like teaching books that I love. I think when I love it, the kids love it, too. I love introducing them to literature they would not normally read.

What do you do for fun when you’re not teaching?

Reading. I love to camp. I love Duck Creek and the ocean. I belong to two book clubs.

If you were not a teacher, what would be doing?

Before I was a teacher, I was a technical writer. I’d probably do that.