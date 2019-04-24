Behind the Chalkboard, April 25

Lori Hudleson

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the teachers in the community, why they do what they do and a glimpse of their lives outside of the classroom.

Lori Hudleson

First-grade teacher at Mitchell Elementary School

Teaching for 22 years; seven years in Boulder City

From California, but all of her children attended schools in town

Why did you become a teacher?

I taught in a preschool and had to do two practicums. Once I worked with kids, I knew I wanted to do it full time.

What is your favorite part of teaching?

Definitely watching the growth in the students, where they begin and where they end.

If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing?

I’d definitely be doing something with helping people. Originally, I wanted to be a nurse.

What do you do for fun when you’re not teaching?

I’m a huge baseball lover. I watch my son play. My son is in college, so I follow college baseball. I also like playing tennis.