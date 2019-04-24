Behind the Chalkboard, April 25

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the teachers in the community, why they do what they do and a glimpse of their lives outside of the classroom.
Lori Hudleson
First-grade teacher at Mitchell Elementary School
Teaching for 22 years; seven years in Boulder City
From California, but all of her children attended schools in town
Why did you become a teacher?
I taught in a preschool and had to do two practicums. Once I worked with kids, I knew I wanted to do it full time.
What is your favorite part of teaching?
Definitely watching the growth in the students, where they begin and where they end.
If you weren’t a teacher, what would you be doing?
I’d definitely be doing something with helping people. Originally, I wanted to be a nurse.
What do you do for fun when you’re not teaching?
I’m a huge baseball lover. I watch my son play. My son is in college, so I follow college baseball. I also like playing tennis.