Behind the Chalkboard: Amanda Hallam

Amanda Hallam

Welcome to Behind the Chalkboard, which gives readers an inside look at the teachers in the community, why they do what they do and their lives outside of the classroom.

Teaches choir and broadcasting at Garrett Junior High School.

Teaching for 13 years and just finished eighth year at Garrett.

Why did you become a teacher?

I specifically became a junior high teacher because it was the low point (in my time as a student). I survived it because of my band teacher. I found music. It helped navigate through a tough time. I’m paying it forward with what happened to me.

What is your favorite part of teaching?

That moment of seeing a kid find a passion and being able to facilitate that passion. I also enjoy having them come back and thank me.

What do you do for fun when you’re not teaching?

I have a husband, and we have two boys. We like to travel. I’m also into yoga.

If you were not a teacher, what would you be doing?

Improv comedy. My goal was to be on “Saturday Night Live” or be a stay-at-home mom.