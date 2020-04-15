76°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Community

Beauty from the trees: Artist turns scrap wood into bowls

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
April 15, 2020 - 3:13 pm
 

Braxton Wirthlin hasn’t met a tree he didn’t like.

“I love trees,” said the Boulder City resident.

When they are alive, trees provide shade and beauty. When they have to be cut down, they can be transformed into something that someone can “love forever,” he said.

And that’s exactly what he does.

Wirthlin is a wood artist. He turns pieces of trees that have been cut down into bowls and vessels or handcrafts pieces of furniture.

Wirthlin said he began working with wood when he was in junior high school. He continued with woodshop when he was attending Basic High School.

“I had a great woodshop teacher. He introduced me to the lathe. It’s a good skill to know. I was fortunate to learn.”

Wirthlin said he was sad to learn the woodshop closed the year after he graduated high school.

After graduating, Wirthlin said he turned more to flat woodworking, making cabinets, tables and large pieces of furniture.

He built tables for Las Vegas restaurants and helped with the renovation of the Mob Museum’s Speakeasy.

In his spare time, he was involved with the Sin City Woodworkers club and took classes with member Jimmy Clewes, who Wirthlin called a world-class wood turner.

“He had a shop in his garage and was offering classes.”

Wirthlin said he signed up immediately after learning about the classes and took as many as he could to hone his skills.

“He really helped me develop my wood-turning skills. He helped me understand form and how much beauty and wood there is around the (Las Vegas) Valley.”

Wirthlin said he works with a variety of woods, including from trees that most people wouldn’t consider suitable.

“There is a surprising amount of beautiful hardwood around the valley,” he said, mentioning trees such as poplar, mesquite and mulberry.

Recently, he salvaged pieces of wood from trees the city had to cut down because they were diseased and in danger of falling.

Using reclaimed or salvaged wood for his art is something he is trying to do exclusively. He said he would rather see it become things of beauty than being chipped.

A native of Henderson, Wirthlin said he began to appreciate the community when visiting to ride at the BMX track. He moved to Boulder City about four years ago and began acquiring wood-working equipment after buying his home.

Now that he is at home complying with the governor’s order regarding the coronavirus, Wirthlin said he has more time to devote to his art. Occasionally, he will demonstrate his wood-turning skills, turning logs into bowls on his YouTube channel.

He also has set up an online store at www.Facebook.com/braxtonwirthlin so that people may purchase pieces of his work.

In addition, he recently joined the Boulder City Art Guild and hopes to display his work in the gallery once it can reopen.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Jesus Velasquez) Lourdes Velasquez put her sewing abilities to use making masks for the Southe ...
Virus sparks acts of kindness
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Being kind has always been a hallmark of Boulder City residents. As the nation and world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are once again showing their caring nature and compassion for others.

(Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City) Edna Komada, 89, reads letters that were sent to Lakeview Te ...
Pen pals brighten residents’ days
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Like many of us, sometimes Mary Rush, administrator at Lakeview Terrace of Boulder City, has trouble sleeping.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review 635 Avenue D
Lending libraries get personal
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City residents can fulfill their reading needs through several Little Free Libraries in town.

Mark Twain
Tale of gunpoint robbery worthy of Twain
By Dave Maxwell Nevada’s Yesteryear

Most everyone likes a story by Mark Twain, or a story that might have Twain himself involved.

(Patti Diamond) Dried beans are nutritious, hearty and inexpensive, making them ideal to use in ...
Dried beans pack power for pennies
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

What’s delicious, nutritious, hearty and filling, incredibly economical, feeds a crowd and makes awesome leftovers? Those dried beans you bought when you were stocking up for the quarantine! Who knew it’d take a global pandemic for us to rediscover the bountiful beauty of beans?

Since it closed to the public, the Senior Center of Boulder City has been delivering meals, car ...
Center keeps seniors, their needs at forefront
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Local seniors may be gone from the Senior Center of Boulder City, but they are certainly not forgotten.

(Norma Vally) Getting some sunshine is critical to keeping stress at a minimum as families comp ...
Finding ways to stay productive vital to health
By Norma Vally Home Matters

Penning a column titled “Home Matters,” I’m called to speak to our new normal at home — the place that has literally become our epicenter of life since Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a “stay at home” directive to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

(Patti Diamond) Brighten your Easter celebration with colorfully dyed eggs.
Egg-cellent ideas for coloring Easter eggs
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Hippity hoppin’, Easter’s on its way. So, what do we do with some extra time on our hands and lots of kiddies at home? Let’s make the most awesome colored eggs ever.

(Divas on a Dime) Now that we are limited on what we can find at the grocery store, recipes wit ...
Four-ingredient recipes make shopping easier
By Patti Diamond Divas on a Dime

Now that we’re making a wish list rather than a grocery list, it’s nice to have a few less ingredients on it. So, here is a collection of easy-to-prepare recipes that require only four or fewer ingredients. Of course, you can embellish with additional ingredients if you wish, but these recipes are truly tasty as written.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review The cross at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church at th ...
St. Christopher’s cross renovated
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

One of the city’s oldest landmarks, the cross that sits at the corner of Arizona and Utah streets at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, was recently given a fresh look.