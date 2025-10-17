62°F
BCR offers first-ever holiday magazine

The BCR's first-ever Christmas magazine will come out Nov. 27.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 16, 2025 - 5:06 pm
 

With fall comes cooler temperatures and a crispness in the air as the holidays quickly approach.

This year, the Boulder City Review is putting together a special insert for this year’s holiday season.

“There is something for everyone under the tree in this keepsake edition,” said Cal Crane, the Review’s general and sales manager. “Reminisce over holiday season tales from generations past, enjoy family reflections, smile at charming photos from the museum archives and historical sources, while combing through advertising for those special, locally-sourced gifts and services and shop in BC throughout the year.”

The Special Holiday Edition 2025 will run in the Nov. 27 (Thanksgiving) edition of the Review. This is the first of its kind for the Review and is free within every newspaper, whether one gets it via subscription or from a news rack around town.

“Our first-ever Holiday Edition magazine is, at its heart, a holiday greeting card for the community,” Crane said. “Advertising makes it possible to create something special.”

There will be ads with special messages from area businesses, churches and organizations, and Crane is hoping some families will join in to share their holiday memories..

He said the idea came to him this summer while walking downtown among all the roadwork being done on Nevada Way.

“My thoughts turned to how great the town looks all lit up for Christmas and how integral that season is to those who have grown up here and even newcomers like me,” he said. “It is the whole tree-lighting, parade of lights, family celebration, Christmas House extravaganza.”

Crane has done a deep dive into museum archives and ‘ancient, forgotten’ bound editions of the Boulder City News (this paper’s predecessor) for stories and pictures to enjoy.

“We also welcome folks to call up or send their favorite holiday tales, both touching or disastrous are fine,” he said. “There will also be a couple of coloring book pages to add to family fun.”

This shareable publication provides business owners with a chance to promote seasonal specials or simply build community engagement. For the community, they can either keep the publication or save the online digital flip-book link to send out of town.

For more information on advertising or submissions, email Crane at ccrane@bouldercityreview.com or call 725-245-9092. The deadline to advertise is Nov. 5.

